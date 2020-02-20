WEST MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER
Courtesy of West Mesquite Boys Soccer

The first half of the 13-5A season came to an end on Tuesday and the West Mesquite boys solidified their hold on first place with a 2-1 victory over North Forney.

It was a tight match, but the Wranglers got goals from Jose Estrada and Junior Saavedra, with assists from Jesse Velasquez and Alexis Gonzalez, and the defense allowed just the single goal to claim the win.

West Mesquite (5-0-1, 17 points) is the only team in the district without a loss and has a three-point lead over Poteet (4-1-1, 14), who was able to keep pace with a 1-0 victory over Terrell.

The Pirates got a strong defensive effort and Jorge Nila tallied the only goal of the match that proved to be the difference.

The second half of the district season gets rolling on Friday with an important match when West Mesquite hosts third-place Forney (4-1-1, 13) at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Lancaster travels to play at North Forney, Kaufman hosts Terrell and Poteet has a bye.

The West Mesquite girls (3-2-1, 11) moved into third place after prevailing over North Forney (3-2-1, 10) in penalties on Tuesday.

Juliana Martinez recorded a goal in regulation as the teams went to a shootout tied at 1-1 and the Wranglers were able to do the job from there to pick up a key extra point.

Poteet (4-2-0, 12) is still in second place despite a 2-1 loss to Terrell.

West Mesquite will try to build off that victory when it hits the road to take on district-leading Forney (6-0-0, 18) on Friday, while the Pirates have a bye.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

