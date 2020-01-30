West Mesquite began defense of its district championship with a defensive battle against Forney on Tuesday.
The Wranglers and Jackrabbits battled to a scoreless draw through regulation and two overtimes, but West Mesquite was able to claim two points by earning a 3-1 victory in penalty kicks.
Terrell started district with an impressive 6-1 rout of Kaufman, while North Forney edged Lancaster, 1-0.
The Wranglers girls were not as fortunate, as they dropped a 6-0 decision to defending district champion Forney. Alyssa Price scored twice and Fallon Weatherford, Kasey Carter and Gabby Garza added goals for the Jackrabbits.
Joining Forney at 1-0 were North Forney, a 9-1 winner over Lancaster, and Terrell, a 6-1 victor against Kaufman.
The Poteet boys and girls had a bye on Tuesday.
