WEST MESQUITE VS POTEET BOYS SOCCER
Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

West Mesquite began defense of its district championship with a defensive battle against Forney on Tuesday.

The Wranglers and Jackrabbits battled to a scoreless draw through regulation and two overtimes, but West Mesquite was able to claim two points by earning a 3-1 victory in penalty kicks.

Terrell started district with an impressive 6-1 rout of Kaufman, while North Forney edged Lancaster, 1-0.

The Wranglers girls were not as fortunate, as they dropped a 6-0 decision to defending district champion Forney. Alyssa Price scored twice and Fallon Weatherford, Kasey Carter and Gabby Garza added goals for the Jackrabbits.

Joining Forney at 1-0 were North Forney, a 9-1 winner over Lancaster, and Terrell, a 6-1 victor against Kaufman.

The Poteet boys and girls had a bye on Tuesday.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments