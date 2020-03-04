With the top four teams separated by just four points, and another lingering within striking distance, every point is important at this time of the season.
West Mesquite and Poteet might look back on Tuesday as the difference in a higher seed or perhaps winning a district championship, as each prevailed in shootouts.
The Wranglers (6-0-3, 23) maintained their hold on the 13-5A lead with a shootout win over Terrell.
West Mesquite got goals from Alexis Gonzalez, Jiro Robledo and Elliot Mendoza, with assists from Jesse Velasquez, Jose Estrada and Edgar Lopez, but the Tigers (4-4-2, 15) were able to match that to tie it at 3-3 and sent it to penalties.
There, the Wranglers were able to edge out a 4-3 advantage to earn the extra point.
It was a similar story for Poteet.
Forney grabbed a 1-0 lead after a goal from Colby Ortega, but the Pirates were able to match it on a score from Garrett Chriss and it stayed 1-1 through the end of regulation and overtime.
Poteet (5-1-3, 20) was perfect in penalties, claiming a 5-3 edge, to not only get the extra point, but also move ahead of the Jackrabbits (5-2-3, 19) into second place.
Forney now finds itself tied for third place with North Forney (5-2-3, 19) after its 3-0 win over Kaufman, with the Jackrabbits and Falcons holding a four-point advantage over Terrell (4-4-2, 15) in the playoff race.
Friday offers not just a rivalry match, but also a battle between the top two teams in the district when West Mesquite hosts Poteet at 7:15 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Forney plays Kaufman with a chance to edge ahead of idle North Forney, while Terrell tries to keep its playoff hopes alive at Lancaster.
Girls
Poteet was hoping to make things at the top of the district a little more interesting, but Forney had other ideas.
The Jackrabbits (10-0-0, 30) continues to steamroll through the district and wrapped up the 13-5A championship on Monday with a 3-1 victory.
Kasey Carter scored a pair of goals with assists from Chloe Chadwick and Fallon Weatherford and Chadwick added a goal of her own.
Lily Meija scored for the Pirates (6-3-0, 18), but that was all Forney keeper Zoe Theriot would allow.
Poteet’s loss allowed North Forney (6-3-1, 19) to move into second place after its 3-1 win over Lancaster.
West Mesquite (4-4-1, 14) dropped into fifth place, as Terrell (5-5-0, 15) moved into the fourth playoff spot with a 3-0 victory.
The good news for the Pirates and Wranglers in their respective pursuits is they have three matches left, compared with just two each for North Forney and Terrell.
The first of those is a head-to-head affair, with Poteet hosting West Mesquite at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers need to take care of business at home against last-place Lancaster, while Forney’s quest of an undefeated district campaign continues at home against Kaufman.
