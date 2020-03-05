The crosstown rivalry games between the three Mesquite ISD programs are big in every sport, not just for bragging rights, but it often means the difference between making the playoffs and having a season come to an end.
It is just one game, but for now Horn has a leg up on its MISD rivals as the Jaguars posted a 12-6 victory over Mesquite on Tuesday in the 11-6A opener for both teams.
Horn jumped on the Skeeters early in opening a 8-2 lead at the end of two innings. Mesquite chipped away and got back to within 8-6, but the Jaguars countered with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to put it away.
Taylor Thompson came on in relief and pitched four strong innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five while holding the Skeeters off the scoreboard to pick up the win.
Jazelle Hernandez struck out seven in six innings for Mesquite, but was hurt by five errors, as only four of the 12 runs were earned.
Kailee Isaac-Bautista led the Horn offense, going 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, one double, one run and five RBIs.
Isaac-Bautista got the Jaguars going in the bottom of the first inning with a RBI double, with Jadyn Julka following with a sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.
Mesquite tied it in the top of the second, but Horn came right back with six runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Jaguars loaded the bases and got some help when a walk forced in a run and Isaac-Bautista later cleared them with a three-run triple.
After seeing its lead cut to two, Horn got back on track in the bottom of the fifth. Taylor Johnson singled home a run, Thompson had a two-run triple and Isaac-Bautista added a RBI triple to push it back to 12-6 and it would stay that way until the end.
In a key early showdown, Longview might have established itself as the team to beat by handing defending district champion Rockwall at 3-0 loss.
Kennedy Cameron was in control on the mound, striking out 12 and allowing only one walk and three hits in seven innings of work.
Lexi Coward took the hard-luck loss for the Yellowjackets, allowing only three runs in six innings.
Longview did all its damage in the bottom of the fourth inning. After getting help from a hit batsman and a walk, Kennedy Cameron aided her own cause with a RBI single and River Hulsey provided the big blow with a two-run double to make it 3-0.
Rockwall-Heath is also 1-0 with its 17-4 five-inning win over Tyler Lee. The Hawks led 9-4 at the end of four frames and then put it away with an eight-run fifth.
Shelby Curtis went all five innings on the mound for Rockwall-Heath, striking out three and not allowing an earned run.
Peyton Young had a big day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs and three RBIs. Danielle Gillean was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs batted in, and Abby Lowry had a 3-for-4 night, with a pair of doubles, two runs and three runs driven in.
The teams will focus on tournaments later this week before returning to 11-6A action on Monday. Mesquite is on the road to play Rockwall-Heath, Horn also travels to play Rockwall and North Mesquite gets its district opener at home against Tyler Lee at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.
