The second round of 11-6A games did not go the way that the three Mesquite ISD teams had hoped on Monday, as all three came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
After having a bye on the opening day of the 11-6A season, North Mesquite dropped a wild 23-15 decision to Tyler Lee in its district opener.
The Stallions continue to get big contributions from freshmen. Gabrielle Briones had a huge game, going 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five runs scored and five RBIs, Kaitlyn Murphree drove in three runs and Raegan Davis struck out nine in six innings of work on the mound.
North Mesquite was actually in the neighborhood of claiming a run-rule victory early on.
After spotting the Red Raiders an early 2-0 lead, the Stallion offense went to work in the bottom of the first inning.
Briones led off with a double and scored on a base hit by Murphree. Haleigh Mitchell singled and two runs came around to score on an error to give them a 3-2 lead.
They continued in their next at-bat, as Jocelyn Miranda had a base hit, Briones followed with a RBI triple, Murphree plated her with a sacrifice fly and Mitchell belted a solo home run to push the advantage to 6-2.
The Stallions pushed across five more runs in the third. Davis and Sophia Hernandez singled and Hannah Seder walked. One run came home when Miranda reached on an error, Briones delivered the big blow with a three-run triple and Murphree added a sacrifice fly to make it 11-2.
The momentum swung from there.
While North Mesquite scored just one run in the next three innings, Tyler Lee took advantage of some Stallion errors to score eight runs in the top of the fourth, three in the fifth and five more in both the sixth and seventh and they suddenly led 23-12.
North Mesquite tried to stage a huge comeback in its final at-bat. Briones smacked a solo home run, Murphree had a base hit and Mitchell reached on an error. Madison Peters doubled home a pair of runs and Hernandez added a run-scoring single to get back to within 23-15, but that was as close as it would get.
Angel Valadares came on in relief to get the win for Tyler Lee, striking out six in five innings. London Goode went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs and three RBIs, Hayden Seamonds scored four times and drove in three and Brooke Davis had three runs and three batted in.
Mesquite and Horn each suffered run-rule losses to Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall, respectively.
The Skeeters fell to 0-2 with a 20-1 loss to the Hawks in three innings. Mesquite was within 2-1 after the opening frame, but Rockwall-Heath pushed it to 7-1 in the second and used a 13-run rally in the third to put the run rule into effect.
Brianna Santamaria, Madi Hays and Hunter Gilmore had base hits for the Skeeters.
Shelby Curtis struck out four in three innings to earn the win, while helping her own cause with a pair of runs batted in.
Tristan Court doubled, homered, scored four times and drove in five, Danielle Gillean belted a grand slam as part of a five-RBI night, Delaney Drain drove in four and Peyton Young and Lily Wilson each had three hits and scored three runs.
Horn is 1-1 after the Yellowjackets scored six runs in the third and fourth innings to pull away for a 15-0 win.
Lexi Coward struck out three in four innings and allowed only a single to the Jaguars’ Miranda Salinas.
Horn was within 3-0 heading to the third inning, but Rockwall began to open things up from there.
Carter Smith singled home a run, Megan Hampton had a two-run base hit and Ashley Minor cranked a three-run home run to open a 9-0 advantage.
They put it away in the fourth, as Ella Laurence and Coward plated runs, Jenna Jeffus had a two-run single and Kambell added a sacrifice fly to end it.
The teams will take a break from 11-6A action until next Tuesday. Either Mesquite or North Mesquite will get its first district win when they meet at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex. Horn is at the same site to host Longview, while Rockwall-Heath tries to go 3-0 with a home game against Rockwall.
