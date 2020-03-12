West Mesquite opened the 13-5A season with what is expected to be the toughest district challenge out there against state-ranked Forney.
The Jackrabbits looked every bit the part of the preseason pick to win the district with a 20-0 run-rule victory.
The Wranglers got a base hit by Makayla Hardy, but that was all the duo of Kayla Beers and Savannah Whitaker would allow.
The Forney offense, meanwhile, scored four runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and six in the third.
Kyler Sanders went 2-for-2 with four runs scored, Sade Hewitt and Kennedy Johnson each had three RBIs and seven different Jackrabbits had at least two runs.
Joining Forney at 1-0 were North Forney and Terrell.
The Falcons cruised to a 20-0 rout of Lancaster, opening the game with seven runs in the first and putting the run rule into effect with seven more in the fourth.
Savannah Gunn pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. Kirsten Sudderth homered and drove in three, Destinee Brewer had a triple, three runs and three RBIs and Brooke Cornelison scored three times.
Terrell overcame an early deficit to claim a 9-6 win over Kaufman. The Lions jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Tigers matched that in the bottom of the frame and then scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Courtney Harrell went the distance for Terrell, striking out 13 on the night, while Adia Vigil-Yeager and Olivia Keto each had a pair of RBIs for the Tigers.
Unlike many districts, the 13-5A teams will be back in action on Friday. Poteet is coming off a bye and will open district on the road at Kaufman. North Forney hosts Terrell in a battle of 1-0 teams and Forney is at home to take on Lancaster.
