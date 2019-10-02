The 11-6A season is not quite to the halfway point, but it is already shaping up to be a three-team race.
Rockwall-Heath remained undefeated in district at 5-0 with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 win over Longview on Tuesday.
Tyler Lee (4-1) stayed a game back with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 victory over Mesquite, while Rockwall (4-1) did the same with its 25-7, 25-7, 25-14 sweep of North Mesquite.
The Red Raiders and Yellowjackets now have a two-game cushion on third place over Longview (2-3) and Horn (2-3) who had a bye on Tuesday.
If it comes down to a four-way battle for the final playoff berth, every match will be important between those teams and there is one on Friday when Horn hosts Mesquite (1-4) as the first half of the 11-6A season comes to a close.
Tyler Lee travels to play at Rockwall-Heath in a match that could shake up the top of the standings and Rockwall tries to protect its spot in the upper tier when they play at Longview.
