Horn knew the stakes involved in Friday’s match against Longview.
A win and the Jaguars would earn a sweep of the season series and put them in the driver’s seat for the fourth and final playoff berth.
A loss, however, would open the door for the Lobos to make it a battle down to the wire.
Horn would rather avoid any final-day drama and they took a step toward doing that with a solid 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 victory.
Makaila Harris had a team-high nine kills, Asia De Chabert had eight and Mena De Castillo chipped in with five. Arianna Tubbs, Ryan Henderson and Katie Wheeler each tallied a pair of aces, Charlize Wiliams had a team-high three blocks, Henderson recorded 12 digs and Wheeler and Tubbs had 16 and 12 assists, respectively.
It has been a frustrating district campaign for North Mesquite, but the Stallions enjoyed one of their highlights on Friday, picking up their first 11-6A win with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Mesquite.
In the marquee match-up of the night, Rockwall held off Rockwall-Heath to earn a 25-23, 27-25, 20-25, 17-25, 15-10 victory.
The Yellowjackets (9-1) edge ahead of the Hawks (8-1) into first place by a half-game.
Horn has another big match on Tuesday when it hosts Tyler Lee (6-3) with a chance to make a move up the standings. North Mesquite and Mesquite are at home to host Rockwall-Heath and Longview.
