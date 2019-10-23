Horn faced a pivotal week against Longview and Tyler Lee that could make or break their chances at the playoffs.
Not only did the Jaguars pass both tests, they put themselves in position to possibly move up to the third seed in the postseason.
After handling the Lobos on Friday, Horn posted a hard-fought 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday.
The Jaguars, who clinched a playoff berth with the win, improve to 6-5 in 11-6A and are currently in sole possession of fourth place, just one-half game behind Tyler Lee.
Horn has a bye on Friday before closing the regular season with Mesquite. Tyler Lee also has a date with the Skeeters on Friday, but has to finish with a Rockwall-Heath team that needs to win to assure its own spot atop the standings.
If the Jaguars and Red Raiders finish tied, they could either play a seeding match or determine the final standings with a coin flip.
The Hawks took care of North Mesquite in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 win on Tuesday, but thanks to Friday’s five-set loss to Rockwall, the two teams are tied for first place at 9-1.
If both teams hold serve, as is expected, the top two seeds would also be left to a seeding match or coin flip.
There is still some sorting out to do in 12-6A when looking ahead to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Waco Midway (12-1) and Copperas Cove (12-2) are battling it out for the top spots with Belton (10-3) and Killeen Ellison (9-3) also right there in the thick of the race.
