Horn split a pair of matches during the last week, leaving them in the thick of the playoff race.
The Jaguars prevailed in a marathon first set against Longview and went on to a 33-31, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 victory on Tuesday, one that could prove to be huge at season’s end.
Makaila Harris posted a team-high 11 kills, Charlize Williams and Ashanti Sampsell each recorded nine kills, with Aijha Sampsell adding eight. Kaitie Wheeler and Arianna Tubbs did a good job running the offense with 22 and 20 assists, respectively, while Harris had three aces.
Defensively, Williams posted five blocks, Ryann Henderson had 23 digs and Harris added 19.
Horn was involved in another close match on Friday, but Tyler Lee was able to make enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 victory.
Williams had a big night at the net with eight kills and seven blocks. Harris recorded four kills, two aces and 15 digs, Henderson led the defense with 20 digs and Tubbs posted a team-high 13 assists.
North Mesquite and Mesquite were not as fortunate on Friday. The Stallions dropped a 25-10, 25-13, 25-5 decision to Rockwall-Heath, while the Skeeters fell to Longview.
The Hawks are the lone undefeated team at 4-0, which gives them a one-game lead over Tyler Lee and Rockwall, who are each 3-1. Rockwall-Heath has already defeated the Yellowjackets and they have a date with the Red Raiders on Friday
Longview (2-2) leads Horn (2-3) by a half-game, but that could change this week. The Jaguars have a bye on Tuesday and close out the first half of the 11-6A slate on Friday against Mesquite, while the Lobos must face Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall.
