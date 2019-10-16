Horn understands the magnitude of what lies ahead during the final two weeks of the season, particularly on Friday with a huge match against Longview.
But they also know that they need to take care of business every step of the way or what happens on Friday will not make a difference.
The Jaguars did just that on Tuesday, knocking off a game North Mesquite squad for a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 victory.
That result, coupled with Tyler Lee’s 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 victory over the Lobos, leaves Horn (4-5) a half-game ahead of Longview (3-5) in the battle for fourth place.
Those teams will meet on Friday in Longview and with a win, the Jaguars would not only open some cushion, but they would also earn the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Rockwall-Heath (8-0), who came up short in a non-district loss to Prosper on Tuesday, remains alone in first place.
The Hawks had already clinched a playoff berth, as had Rockwall (8-1), who took care of Mesquite in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-14 victory.
That sets the stage for a battle for first place when the two teams meet on Friday at Rockwall-Heath.
Tyler Lee (6-3) is off on Friday and is one in away from securing its playoff spot.
Mesquite (1-7) is not mathematically eliminated, but must have several things fall in its favor, starting with a win over North Mesquite on Friday.
