HORN VOLLEYBALL

Horn picked up a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 victory over North Mesquite on Tuesday to improve to 4-5 in 11-6A.

 Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

Horn understands the magnitude of what lies ahead during the final two weeks of the season, particularly on Friday with a huge match against Longview.

But they also know that they need to take care of business every step of the way or what happens on Friday will not make a difference.

The Jaguars did just that on Tuesday, knocking off a game North Mesquite squad for a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 victory.

That result, coupled with Tyler Lee’s 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 victory over the Lobos, leaves Horn (4-5) a half-game ahead of Longview (3-5) in the battle for fourth place.

Those teams will meet on Friday in Longview and with a win, the Jaguars would not only open some cushion, but they would also earn the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Rockwall-Heath (8-0), who came up short in a non-district loss to Prosper on Tuesday, remains alone in first place.

The Hawks had already clinched a playoff berth, as had Rockwall (8-1), who took care of Mesquite in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-14 victory.

That sets the stage for a battle for first place when the two teams meet on Friday at Rockwall-Heath.

Tyler Lee (6-3) is off on Friday and is one in away from securing its playoff spot.

Mesquite (1-7) is not mathematically eliminated, but must have several things fall in its favor, starting with a win over North Mesquite on Friday.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments