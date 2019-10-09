The second half of the 11-6A season got started on Tuesday, which meant the first round of rematches.
Horn and North Mesquite were each hoping for different outcomes from the first go-around, but it was not meant to be.
The Jaguars drew the tough assignment of facing first-place and undefeated Rockwall-Heath.
Horn hung tough in each of the first two games, but the Hawks (7-0) were too much in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 victory.
The Jaguars fall to 3-4 and find themselves tied for fourth place with Longview (3-4), who knocked off North Mesquite.
The Stallions (0-7) nearly earned their first district win when they stretched the Lobos to five games in the first meeting and were poised to break through on the road after splitting the first two sets on Tuesday.
However, Longview righted the ship just in time to claim a 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory.
In the other big match of the night, Rockwall (6-1) solidified its hold on second place by taking down third-place Tyler Lee (4-3) in a 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 sweep.
Horn’s week gets no easier as they must travel to play at the Yellowjackets on Friday.
North Mesquite is back on the road to East Texas to play at Tyler Lee while Mesquite returns from its bye with a home date against Rockwall-Heath.
