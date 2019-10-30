Horn knew exactly what it needed to accomplish during the final week of the regular season to give themselves a chance to move up in the standings
Step one was to defeat a Tyler Lee team that had swept them in the first meeting.
The Jaguars did just that last Tuesday, gaining a measure of revenge with a hard-fought 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25 victory.
After enjoying a bye on Friday, the last thing Horn wanted was to slip up in a rivalry game and they made sure to stay on task, as they handled cross-town rival Mesquite in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 sweep.
The Jaguars had nine different players record kills, led by eight from Charlize Williams and six from Makaila Harris. Williams also led the team with four blocks.
Horn got strong serving from Ryan Henderson, who had four aces, and Arianna Tubbs and Ashanti Sampsell, who each added three. Henderson and Harris also paced the defense with 16 and 14 digs, respectively, and Kaitie Wheeler and Tubbs dished out 16 and 11 assists.
That victory, coupled with Tyler Lee’s 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 loss to Rockwall-Heath, leaves the teams tied for third place in 11-6A.
The teams had the option to settle seeding with a coin flip or with an additional match later this week and they chose the latter, as they will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline.
It might not make much of a difference as both paths include difficult first-round match-ups.
The third seed is set to take on Copperas Cove (32-11), while the fourth seed is set to face 12-6A champion Waco Midway (23-18) next Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath each took care of business to finish with a share of the district championship.
The Yellowjackets posted a 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 win over North Mesquite and a 25-8, 25-3, 25-8 rout of Longview. The Hawks knocked off Longview 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 and took down Tyler Lee on Tuesday 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 to earn at least a share of the district title for the eighth season in a row.
Like Horn and Tyler Lee, the two Rockwall schools have the option of a coin flip or an extra match later this week.
The No. 1 seed will face Killeen Ellison (25-14) in the bi-district round, while the other takes on Belton (20-20) next week.
