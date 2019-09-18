It has been a rough start to the 11-6A season the three Mesquite ISD programs, as Horn, North Mesquite and Mesquite are still searching for their first district victories.
The Jaguars drew a tough opening slate against the two district favorites and came up short with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-13 loss to Rockwall on Tuesday after suffering a 25-8, 25-17, 25-20 setback at the hands of Rockwall-Heath in the opener on Friday
Makaila Harris led the Jaguars on Tuesday with three kills and a block. Arianna Tubbs, Charlize Williams and Asia De Chabert also had kills and Ashanti Sampsell added a block.
Harris also paced the defense with six kills, with De Chabert adding five and Katie Wheeler dished out five assists.
Against Rockwall-Heath, Ashanti Sampsell paced the offense with five kills, with Mena De Castillo and Williams each adding two. Sampsell and Williams also each had a pair of blocks, Ryann Henderson and De Castillo tallied 14 and six digs, respectively, and Arianna Tubbs (seven) and Katie Wheeler (five) combined for 12 assists.
Joining Horn at 0-2 is a North Mesquite team that is wondering what could have been after a heartbreaking opening week.
The Stallions dropped a 15-25, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 17-15 decision to Longview in its opener and then saw Tyler Lee rally for a 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-10 victory.
Mesquite had a bye on Friday and then ran into a determined Rockwall-Heath bunch on Tuesday as the Hawks claimed a 25-8, 25-10, 25-4 win.
At least one MISD team will pick up its first victory on Friday when Horn hosts North Mesquite. Mesquite goes on the road with another tough assignment against Rockwall and Tyler Lee hosts Longview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.