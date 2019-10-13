NORTH MESQUITE VOLLEYBALL MALLORY GARCIA
The 11-6A volleyball race is heading down the stretch and if the season ended today, all three Mesquite ISD programs would be shut out of the playoffs.

Horn dropped a 25-4, 25-12, 25-14 decision to Rockwall, Mesquite was unable to keep pace with first-place Rockwall-Heath in a 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 setback and North Mesquite fell to Tyler Lee 25-19, 25-12, 25-23.

The Jaguars are now 3-5 and are one-half game behind Longview (3-4) for fourth place.

It was a tough week for Horn, who had to square off against both of the district leaders.

The good news for the Jaguars is those two teams are now in the rear view mirror.

Horn lost to both during the first round, as well, but bounced back to win three of its next four, including a critical victory over the Lobos. A similar finish would have them back in the playoffs.

The Skeeters (1-6) would likely have to win out, or at least take four of their next five, to have chance at the playoffs, while the Stallions (0-8), despite being competitive in nearly every match, have been eliminated.

Rockwall-Heath (8-0), who has a bye on Tuesday, and Rockwall (7-1), who plays at Mesquite, have clinched playoff berths.

The Jaguars return to the court for a road match at North Mesquite while Longview hosts Tyler Lee (5-3).

