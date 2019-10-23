POTEET VOLLEYBALL GRACE HORN

Grace Horn and Poteet dropped a three-setter against Forney on Tuesday but are still in good position to return to the playoffs.

Poteet was hoping to punch its return ticket to the playoffs on Tuesday, but Forney did not cooperate, as the Jackrabbits posted a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 victory .

The Pirates slip to 5-5 and although their postseason future is not cemented, it still looks very promising.

West Mesquite kept its mathematical hopes alive, moving to 4-6 with a 25-21 26-24, 25-19 sweep of Lancaster.

The Wranglers are one game behind Poteet with two to play, but because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, West Mesquite needs two wins and two Pirate losses in the final week to leapfrog into fourth.

That is an unlikely scenario with Poteet playing one-win Terrell on Friday and the Wranglers closing with second-place Forney and undefeated North Forney.

The Falcons sewed up the 13-5A championship and top seed in the playoffs on Tuesday with a 25-22, 25-16, 12-25, 25-22 win over Kaufman to improve to 10-0 in district.

Forney’s (8-2) win and Kaufman’s (7-4) loss assures the Jackrabbits of the second seed.

Looking ahead, assuming Poteet takes care of business, they will have a first-round date with state-ranked Red Oak, who has clinched the 14-5A title, in two weeks.

Midlothian (8-2) still has to play Red Oak as it tries to hold off Joshua (7-3) for second place and Ennis (5-5) is set as North Forney’s bi-district foe.

