Poteet was hoping to punch its return ticket to the playoffs on Tuesday, but Forney did not cooperate, as the Jackrabbits posted a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 victory .
The Pirates slip to 5-5 and although their postseason future is not cemented, it still looks very promising.
West Mesquite kept its mathematical hopes alive, moving to 4-6 with a 25-21 26-24, 25-19 sweep of Lancaster.
The Wranglers are one game behind Poteet with two to play, but because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, West Mesquite needs two wins and two Pirate losses in the final week to leapfrog into fourth.
That is an unlikely scenario with Poteet playing one-win Terrell on Friday and the Wranglers closing with second-place Forney and undefeated North Forney.
The Falcons sewed up the 13-5A championship and top seed in the playoffs on Tuesday with a 25-22, 25-16, 12-25, 25-22 win over Kaufman to improve to 10-0 in district.
Forney’s (8-2) win and Kaufman’s (7-4) loss assures the Jackrabbits of the second seed.
Looking ahead, assuming Poteet takes care of business, they will have a first-round date with state-ranked Red Oak, who has clinched the 14-5A title, in two weeks.
Midlothian (8-2) still has to play Red Oak as it tries to hold off Joshua (7-3) for second place and Ennis (5-5) is set as North Forney’s bi-district foe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.