Poteet has been chasing Kaufman in the standings every since a three-set loss to the Lions in their first meeting.

After taking care of business in Friday’s 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Terrell, the Pirates finally had a chance to pull even with Kaufman and they seized it.

Poteet turned the tables on the Lions, posting their own sweep in a convincing 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 victory on Tuesday.

As a result, the two teams finish tied for third place in 13-5A with 7-5 records.

They had the option of flipping a coin to determine seeding, or decide it with an additional match later this week.

Sometimes it is a “pick your poison” type situation when determining the third and fourth seeds, but this one might be more important.

The No. 4 seed will draw state-ranked 14-5A champion Red Oak (32-10) in next week’s bi-district round while the third seed appears to get a more manageable challenge in Midlothian (23-17) or Joshua (26-15).

Therefore, Poteet and Kaufman will meet in a seeding match on Friday at Forney High School.

District champion North Forney and Forney had already secured the top two spots.

The Falcons took care of West Mesquite in a sweep on Tuesday to finish 13-5A with an undefeated title as they turn their attention to Ennis (13-12).

The Jackrabbits downed Terrell and will see either Midlothian or Joshua in the opening round.

