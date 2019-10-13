The Poteet program is no stranger to the playoffs, having made 24 appearances since their inaugural campaign in 1990.
West Mesquite has qualified for the postseason just twice in its history and its last trip came back in 1993.
Despite those different histories, the teams entered Friday tied for the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Wranglers have certainly made strides in recent years, but they are not there yet, as Poteet served a reminder with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 victory.
The Pirates (4-4) not only move into sole possession of fourth place, they sweep the season series and now own the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wranglers (3-5).
North Forney (7-0) had a bye on Friday, but thanks to the other results, clinched a playoff berth.
Forney (6-1) is on the cusp of joining the Falcons after its win over Lancaster and Kaufman (6-2) is also close after its 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 sweep of Terrell.
Poteet will get a break to gear up for the stretch run with its bye on Tuesday, while West Mesquite tries to bounce back at home against Kaufman.
The marquee match of the night features the battle for first place, as North Forney hosts Forney.
