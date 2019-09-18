Poteet suffered a heartbreaking loss in its district opener on Friday but showed no lingering effects with rival West Mesquite on the other side of the court.
The Pirates were in control for much of the night as they went on to a 25-18, 25-5, 25-20 sweep on Tuesday.
Poteet had defending district champion North Forney on its heels on Friday after taking the first two sets, but the Falcons showed their resolve by rallying for a 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-10 victory.
The Pirates find themselves tied in the standings with West Mesquite at 1-1.
The Wranglers almost befell the same fate on Friday after winning the first two games against Terrell, but they were able to regroup in the fifth to earn a 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 12-25, 15-9 victory.
Kaufman is alone in first place at 2-0 after picking up wins over Lancaster and Terrell, while North Forney had a bye on Tuesday.
The Wranglers will try to hand Kaufman its first district loss when they go on the road on Friday. North Forney travels across town to face rival Forney, Lancaster is at Terrell and Poteet has a non-district match at Caddo Mills.
