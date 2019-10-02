POTEET VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Poteet took care of business on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Terrell.

The Pirates improve to 3-2 in 13-5A and move into a tie for third place with Kaufman, who had a bye on Tuesday.

West Mesquite (2-3) was hoping to spring an upset, but Forney had other ideas as the Jackrabbits posted a 25-10, 25-11, 25-21 win.

Forney is alone in second place at 4-1, remaining a game back of North Forney (5-0), who stayed undefeated after a victory over last-place Lancaster (0-6).

The first half of the 13-5A season concludes on Friday with a big match for Poteet, as the Pirates travel to take on Kaufman with sole possession of third place on the line.

West Mesquite’s week does not get any easier with a date against first-place North Forney, while Forney looks to take care of business against Terrell.

