Poteet has put itself in good position to return to the playoffs, but the last thing they wanted was to slip up and put their standing in jeopardy.
The Pirates did not get off to the start they wanted, but they righted the ship in time and went on to a 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Lancaster on Friday.
Poteet improves to 5-4 in district, maintains its two-game lead over idle West Mesquite (3-6), and moves within one win of clinching a postseason berth.
North Forney stayed undefeated at 9-0 with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Terrell.
In the most competitive match of the night, Forney rallied past Kaufman for a 25-27, 25-18, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 victory.
That allows the Jackrabbits (7-2) to edge past the Lions (7-3) into sole possession of second place.
Poteet returns to action on Tuesday with a tough home match against the Jackrabbits. West Mesquite looks to keep its playoff hopes alive when it plays at Lancaster while North Forney hosts Kaufman.
