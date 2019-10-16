NORTH MESQUITE VS WEST MESQUITE VOLLEYBALL
Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

Though there are still two weeks left in the 13-5A season, much of the storyline has already been written.

North Forney solidified its grasp on first place with a four-set victory over rival Forney on Tuesday.

The Falcons improve to 8-0 and have a two-game cushion in the loss column over both Kaufman (7-2) and the Jackrabbits (6-2).

All three teams have also clinched playoff berths after the Lions’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 win over West Mesquite on Tuesday.

Poteet (4-4), who was off on Tuesday, is in the driver’s seat for the fourth spot, with a two-game lead in the loss column over West Mesquite (3-6), as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Pirates will return to action on Friday with a road game at winless Lancaster.

North Forney plays at Terrell and Forney travels to Kaufman in an important game as far as seeding is concerned.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments