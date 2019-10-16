Though there are still two weeks left in the 13-5A season, much of the storyline has already been written.
North Forney solidified its grasp on first place with a four-set victory over rival Forney on Tuesday.
The Falcons improve to 8-0 and have a two-game cushion in the loss column over both Kaufman (7-2) and the Jackrabbits (6-2).
All three teams have also clinched playoff berths after the Lions’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 win over West Mesquite on Tuesday.
Poteet (4-4), who was off on Tuesday, is in the driver’s seat for the fourth spot, with a two-game lead in the loss column over West Mesquite (3-6), as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Pirates will return to action on Friday with a road game at winless Lancaster.
North Forney plays at Terrell and Forney travels to Kaufman in an important game as far as seeding is concerned.
