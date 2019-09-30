NORTH MESQUITE VS WEST MESQUITE VOLLEYBALL
West Mesquite has not qualified for the volleyball playoffs in more than two decades, but they are trying to change that this season.

The Wranglers, who had a bye on Tuesday, evened their 13-5A record at 2-2 on Friday with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Lancaster.

West Mesquite finds itself in a tie for fourth place with crosstown rival Poteet, though the Pirates do have the current head-to-head tiebreaker.

Poteet split its matches this week, dropping a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 decision to Forney on Friday, but also picking up a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 victor y over Lancaster on Tuesday.

North Forney (4-0) finds itself alone atop the standings after sweeps of Kaufman and Terrell.

The Jackrabbits are in second at 3-1 after their win over Poteet, while Kaufman (3-2) went from first to third after a pair of losses this week.

Poteet will look to move above .500 once again when they host Terrell on Tuesday, while West Mesquite faces a tough challenge at home against Forney.

