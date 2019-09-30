West Mesquite has not qualified for the volleyball playoffs in more than two decades, but they are trying to change that this season.
The Wranglers, who had a bye on Tuesday, evened their 13-5A record at 2-2 on Friday with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Lancaster.
West Mesquite finds itself in a tie for fourth place with crosstown rival Poteet, though the Pirates do have the current head-to-head tiebreaker.
Poteet split its matches this week, dropping a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 decision to Forney on Friday, but also picking up a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 victor y over Lancaster on Tuesday.
North Forney (4-0) finds itself alone atop the standings after sweeps of Kaufman and Terrell.
The Jackrabbits are in second at 3-1 after their win over Poteet, while Kaufman (3-2) went from first to third after a pair of losses this week.
Poteet will look to move above .500 once again when they host Terrell on Tuesday, while West Mesquite faces a tough challenge at home against Forney.
