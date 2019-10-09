The second half of the 13-5A season got underway on Tuesday and there is some drama revolving around the fourth and final playoff spot.
Poteet played first-place North Forney tough, but it was not enough in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 loss as they dropped to 3-4 in district.
West Mesquite, meanwhile, completed a season sweep of Terrell with a 25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 victory to join the Pirates at 3-4.
As fate would have it, the Wranglers are scheduled to host Poteet at 5:30 p.m. Friday with sole possession of fourth place on the line. The Pirates claimed the first meeting with a 25-18, 25-5, 25-20 sweep.
North Forney improved to 7-0 with its win, maintaining its lead over Forney (5-1), who was idle, and Kaufman, who moved to 5-2 with a sweep of Lancaster.
In addition to the MISD crosstown showdown, the Jackrabbits return to action against Lancaster, Terrell takes on Kaufman and the Falcons have the night off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.