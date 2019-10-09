NORTH MESQUITE VS WEST MESQUITE VOLLEYBALL
Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

The second half of the 13-5A season got underway on Tuesday and there is some drama revolving around the fourth and final playoff spot.

Poteet played first-place North Forney tough, but it was not enough in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 loss as they dropped to 3-4 in district.

West Mesquite, meanwhile, completed a season sweep of Terrell with a 25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 victory to join the Pirates at 3-4.

As fate would have it, the Wranglers are scheduled to host Poteet at 5:30 p.m. Friday with sole possession of fourth place on the line. The Pirates claimed the first meeting with a 25-18, 25-5, 25-20 sweep.

North Forney improved to 7-0 with its win, maintaining its lead over Forney (5-1), who was idle, and Kaufman, who moved to 5-2 with a sweep of Lancaster.

In addition to the MISD crosstown showdown, the Jackrabbits return to action against Lancaster, Terrell takes on Kaufman and the Falcons have the night off.

