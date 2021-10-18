The West Mesquite and Poteet cross country teams have spent the last two months preparing for Thursday, when they headed to Myers Park in McKinney for the District 13-5A meet.
The Wranglers and Pirates knew it would be a tough race against some top competition, but each did enjoy its share of highlights.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals automatically qualify for the Class 5A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
West Mesquite’s Jesus Escamilla-Camargo provided the biggest highlight of the two MISD squads, as the senior won the boys individual championship in a time of 16:39.40.
That finish helped the Wranglers finish third in a tight team race, as its total of 76 was just behind Crandall (75) and just ahead of Forney (80) to punch their ticket to the regional meet.
Highland Park landed five runners in the top 11 to propel them to the team title with a total of 35.
West Mesquite had two more runners place in the top 20, with junior Christian Cabrera crossing 13th and senior Mario Alejos Garcia in 19th.
A pair of Wrangler freshmen placed just out of the top 20, with Adam Fuentes in 21st and Angel Escamilla in 22nd.
Poteet was sixth in the team standings with a total of 159. The Pirates were paced by junior Braden Nevarez, who made the top 20 in 16th place.
Rounding out the top five for Poteet were senior Connor Dickson in 31st, freshman Isaiah Rivera in 34th, junior Reuben Lopez in 35th and freshman Nolan Maldonado in 43rd.
On the girls side, Highland park claimed five of the top seven spots, including individual champion Rylie Galanos, to win the team championship with a score of 20. Royse City had all five runners in the top 20 to earn runner-up honors with a total of 47, with Crandall (89) in third.
West Mesquite finished with a score of 167 to place sixth, edging out Poteet (168) by one point.
The Wranglers featured a tightly-bunched unit with sophomore Illeana Lopez in 29th, senior Juliana Martinez in 30th, freshman Ariana Pina in 33rd, junior Valerie Beltran in 37th and Daniella Martinez in 38th.
Pirates sophomore Mia Serrato turned in the top MISD time, as her mark of 21:37.10 was good enough for 17th place.
Poteet’s top five was rounded out by freshman Melanie Coronado in 28th, sophomore Aubrey Hughes in 36th, sophomore Karly Munz I 42nd and freshman Nylah Tovar in 46th.
Boys Team Standings
1 Highland Park 35
2 Crandall 75
3 West Mesquite 76
4 Forney 80
5 Royse City 116
6 Poteet 159
7 North Forney 196
8 Greenville 231
Boys Individual Results
1 Jesus-Escamilla-Camargo West Mesquite 16:39.40
2 William Jaudes Highland Park 17:03.80
3 Chastein Winston Royse City 17:13.50
4 Caden Floyd Crandall 17:18.10
5 Hunter Hegi Highland Park 17:20.70
6 Ryan Armendariz Forney 17:28.70
7 Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez Highland Park 17:30.40
8 Ethan Reed Forney 17:32.50
9 Walker Cox Crandall 17:35.30
10 Luke Finch Highland Park 17:47.70
13 Christian Cabrera West Mesquite 18:03.10
16 Braden Nevarez Poteet 18:19.90
19 Mario Alejos Garcia West Mesquite 18:25.30
21 Adam Fuentes West Mesquite 18:40.80
22 Angel Escamilla Camargo West Mesquite 18:45.80
26 Dezmyn Ellis West Mesquite 19:15.40
30 Matthew Torres West Mesquite 19:35.80
31 Connor Dickson Poteet 19:39.60
34 Isaiah Rivera Poteet 19:15.90
35 Reuben Luna Poteet 20.00.80
43 Nolan Maldonado Poteet 21:01.90
44 Fabian Aguilar Poteet 21:09.10
Girls Team Standings
1 Highland Park 20
2 Royse City 47
3 Crandall 89
4 Forney 103
5 North Forney 141
6 West Mesquite 167
7 Poteet 168
Girls Individual Results
1 Sara Cavey Highland Park 19:09.30
2 Emily Teal Royse City 19:17.60
3 Grace Hathaway Highland Park 19:34.30
4 Allison Grace Ott Highland Park 19:38.20
5 Charlotte Hudson Highland Park 19:42.90
6 Callie Godinez Royse City 19:46.10
7 Ashley Goldman Highland Park 20:21.70
8 Maddie Cox Crandall 20:37.50
9 Preslielyn Barraza Royse City 20:41.70
10 Samantha Meck Highland Park 20:44.90
17 Mia Serrato Poteet 21:37.10
28 Melanie Coronado Poteet 23:45.40
29 Illiana Lopez West Mesquite 23.45.50
30 Juliana Martinez West Mesquite 24:06.50
33 Ariana Pina West Mesqutie 24:54.50
36 Aubrey Hughes Poteet 25:38.20
37 Valerie Beltran West Mesquite 25:39.90
38 Daniella Martinez West Mesquite 25:48.10
39 Stephanie Heras West Mesquite 26:02.20
42 Karly Munoz Poteet 26:53.40
45 Victoria Estrada West Mesquite 28:52.70
46 Nylah Tovar Poteet 31:29.90
