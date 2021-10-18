WEST MESQUITE CROSS COUNTRY JESUS ESCAMILLA-CAMARGO

West Mesquite’s Jesus Escamilla-Camargo captured the individual championship at the 13-5A cross country meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The West Mesquite and Poteet cross country teams have spent the last two months preparing for Thursday, when they headed to Myers Park in McKinney for the District 13-5A meet.

The Wranglers and Pirates knew it would be a tough race against some top competition, but each did enjoy its share of highlights.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals automatically qualify for the Class 5A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

West Mesquite’s Jesus Escamilla-Camargo provided the biggest highlight of the two MISD squads, as the senior won the boys individual championship in a time of 16:39.40.

That finish helped the Wranglers finish third in a tight team race, as its total of 76 was just behind Crandall (75) and just ahead of Forney (80) to punch their ticket to the regional meet.

Highland Park landed five runners in the top 11 to propel them to the team title with a total of 35.

West Mesquite had two more runners place in the top 20, with junior Christian Cabrera crossing 13th and senior Mario Alejos Garcia in 19th.

A pair of Wrangler freshmen placed just out of the top 20, with Adam Fuentes in 21st and Angel Escamilla in 22nd.

Poteet was sixth in the team standings with a total of 159. The Pirates were paced by junior Braden Nevarez, who made the top 20 in 16th place.

Rounding out the top five for Poteet were senior Connor Dickson in 31st, freshman Isaiah Rivera in 34th, junior Reuben Lopez in 35th and freshman Nolan Maldonado in 43rd.

On the girls side, Highland park claimed five of the top seven spots, including individual champion Rylie Galanos, to win the team championship with a score of 20. Royse City had all five runners in the top 20 to earn runner-up honors with a total of 47, with Crandall (89) in third.

West Mesquite finished with a score of 167 to place sixth, edging out Poteet (168) by one point.

The Wranglers featured a tightly-bunched unit with sophomore Illeana Lopez in 29th, senior Juliana Martinez in 30th, freshman Ariana Pina in 33rd, junior Valerie Beltran in 37th and Daniella Martinez in 38th.

Pirates sophomore Mia Serrato turned in the top MISD time, as her mark of 21:37.10 was good enough for 17th place.

Poteet’s top five was rounded out by freshman Melanie Coronado in 28th, sophomore Aubrey Hughes in 36th, sophomore  Karly Munz I 42nd and freshman Nylah Tovar in 46th.

Boys Team Standings

1        Highland Park      35

2        Crandall      75

3        West Mesquite     76

4        Forney        80

5        Royse City  116

6        Poteet         159

7        North Forney       196

8        Greenville   231

Boys Individual Results

1        Jesus-Escamilla-Camargo        West Mesquite     16:39.40

2        William Jaudes     Highland Park      17:03.80

3        Chastein Winston Royse City  17:13.50

4        Caden Floyd         Crandall      17:18.10

5        Hunter Hegi          Highland Park      17:20.70

6        Ryan Armendariz Forney        17:28.70

7        Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez   Highland Park      17:30.40

8        Ethan Reed Forney        17:32.50

9        Walker Cox          Crandall      17:35.30

10      Luke Finch  Highland Park      17:47.70

13      Christian Cabrera West Mesquite     18:03.10

16      Braden Nevarez    Poteet         18:19.90

19      Mario Alejos Garcia      West Mesquite     18:25.30

21      Adam Fuentes      West Mesquite     18:40.80

22      Angel Escamilla Camargo       West Mesquite     18:45.80

26      Dezmyn Ellis        West Mesquite     19:15.40

30      Matthew Torres   West Mesquite     19:35.80

31      Connor Dickson   Poteet         19:39.60

34      Isaiah Rivera        Poteet         19:15.90

35      Reuben Luna        Poteet         20.00.80

43      Nolan Maldonado          Poteet         21:01.90

44      Fabian Aguilar     Poteet         21:09.10

Girls Team Standings

1        Highland Park      20

2        Royse City  47

3        Crandall      89

4        Forney        103

5        North Forney       141

6        West Mesquite     167

7        Poteet         168

Girls Individual Results

1        Sara Cavey Highland Park      19:09.30

2        Emily Teal  Royse City  19:17.60

3        Grace Hathaway  Highland Park      19:34.30

4        Allison Grace Ott Highland Park      19:38.20

5        Charlotte    Hudson       Highland Park      19:42.90

6        Callie Godinez      Royse City  19:46.10

7        Ashley Goldman  Highland Park      20:21.70

8        Maddie Cox         Crandall      20:37.50

9        Preslielyn Barraza          Royse City  20:41.70

10      Samantha Meck   Highland Park      20:44.90

17      Mia Serrato Poteet         21:37.10

28      Melanie Coronado         Poteet         23:45.40

29      Illiana Lopez        West Mesquite     23.45.50

30      Juliana Martinez   West Mesquite     24:06.50

33      Ariana Pina West Mesqutie     24:54.50

36      Aubrey Hughes    Poteet         25:38.20

37      Valerie Beltran     West Mesquite     25:39.90

38      Daniella Martinez West Mesquite     25:48.10

39      Stephanie Heras   West Mesquite     26:02.20

42      Karly Munoz        Poteet         26:53.40

45      Victoria Estrada   West Mesquite     28:52.70

46      Nylah Tovar         Poteet         31:29.90

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments