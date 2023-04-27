SUNNYVALE TRACK

The Sunnyvale track and field teams will be sending several athletes to the regional meet after a strong showing at the area competition.

 File Photo

Mesquite ISD has had its share of track and field standouts over the years and the school district will once again be well-represented at the upcoming regional competition.

Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite all enjoyed their share of highlights at the 11-5A/12-5A area meet last week at Kincaide Stadium.

