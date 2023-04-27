Mesquite ISD has had its share of track and field standouts over the years and the school district will once again be well-represented at the upcoming regional competition.
Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite all enjoyed their share of highlights at the 11-5A/12-5A area meet last week at Kincaide Stadium.
The Poteet girls captured the team championship, as its total of 107 was good enough to hold off rival West Mesquite, which was the runner-up with 87. North Mesquite was not too far off the pace in fifth place with 72.
Woodrow Wilson ran away with the boys title with 150 points, with the Wranglers checking in second with 81 and the Pirates in fifth with 54.
The Poteet girls had a trio of area individual champions.
Sam Brookins-Fleming won the 400 in a time of 58.74 seconds, and was also the runner-up in the 200.
Kchazney Beasley claimed gold in the high jump by clearing 5-02, with teammate Layla Collins in third, and Neomi Cravin won the 300 hurdles, crossing the finish line in 49.10.
Erin Hobbs placed second in the long jump with a best of 17-01.25 and Aubrey Hughes did the same in the pole vault by clearing 7-00.00, while Kyleigh Nelson took third in the 100 hurdles.
West Mesquite was led by Precious Okougboddu, who won the long jump with a top mark of 17-08.25 and she also took second place in the 100 with a time of 11.96.
Tamara Cooper earned silver in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.54 and the Wranglers were also strong in the relays, where the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams all finished second.
North Mesquite individual champion in Talyn Leake, who won the 800 in a time of 2:29.64 in a close race that also featured teammate Haven Crabb in third.
Leake would add a bronze in the 300 hurdles as she was one of three Stallions to claim two medals.
Cora Hurst earned silver in the shot put with a throw of 35-03.00 and was third in the discus with 112-00.25, while Abigail Ortega crossed third in both the 1,600 (5:57.71) and 3,200 (13:10.20).
The West Mesquite boys featured a trio of gold medalists
Elyjah Walker won the triple jump with a top attempt of 44-06.50, and he was second in the pole vault (11-06.00) behind teammate Aiden Olivarez, who won by clearing 12-00.00.
Adam Fuentes also claimed two medals, winning gold in the 800 in a time of 2:00.67 and silver in the 1,600 at 4:45.44, whle D’Myreon McCoy was third in the 110 hurdles.
Poteet picked up big points in the relays, where the 4x400 placed second and the 4x200 was third.
Preston Conlee took second in the high jump with a top mark of 5-09.00, and Braden Nevarez was third in the 800.
North Mesquite was led by Joel Inyang, who captured a pair of gold medals by winning the 110 hurdles in 42.28 seconds, and doing the same in the 300 hurdles in 42.28.
Also making the medal stand for the Stallions was Peyton Richardson, who was third in the discus with a top throw of 133-09.50.
The Class 5A Region II meet is slated for Friday and Saturday at Maverick Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington.
At the 13-4A/14-A meet at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, the Sunnyvale boys captured the team championship with a total of 126 points, while the Raider girls placed second behind Kaufman.
The Sunnyvale boys won four individual events, led by Cade Andrews, who was a double-winner by taking first in the triple jump with a mark of 45-04.00, and in the pole vault by clearing 12-06.00.
Olaoluwa Oyekanmi claimed gold in the lone jump with a mark of 20-08.75, while Gunnar Bryant outraced the field in the 100 meters to win in a time of 10.83 seconds.
Ethan Tanck finished second behind Andrews in the triple jump was a top mark of 44-05.00, while Jae’Lon McKinney cleared 6-00.00 to earn silver in the high jump.
Lance Akins placed second in the shot put (47-01.00), as did Tyrus Cowan in the 3,200 (10:22.90), while Luke Taylor was third in the discus with a throw of 137-01.
In addition to the individual accolades, the Sunnyvale 4x200 relay also picked up big points with a third-place finish.
Chiora Enyinna was one of the stars of the event as she claimed three gold medals.
Enyinna cleared 5-04.00 to win the high jump, took first place in the triple jump with a top mark of 37-03.00 and also finished first in the 400 in a time of 58.94 seconds.
Emma Tindall earned gold in the pole vault by clearing 11-00.00, was second in the long jump with a mark of 16-05.25 and added a second gold as part of the 4x200 relay along with Brady Navaja, Daniyah Veasley and Katelynn Sloan, as they won in a time of 1:45.72.
The Raiders were well-represented in the shot put, as Blakely Peach took first with a throw of 38-03.00, followed by Destiny Arinze in third at 35-10.00.
Hillary McMahan’s throw for 101-03.25 was good enough for silver in the discus, while the 4x100 relay placed third.
The Class 4A Region II track and field meet is slated for Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M-Commerce.
