Wednesday marked the first day of the early national signing period for NCAA Division I football. This is the second year that the NCAA has allowed the early three-day window.
Here is a list of the area athletes who elected to sign on Wednesday:
Anthony Anyanwu, DE, Sachse—Baylor
Tristan Golightly, WR, Poteet—Kansas
Jalen Hodo, S, Poteet—Air Force
Ty Jordan, RB, West Mesquite--Utah
Seth McGowan, RB, Poteet—Oklahoma
LaDarius Turner, RB, Mesquite--Houston Baptist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.