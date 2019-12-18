POTEET SIGNEES

(From left) Poteet seniors Jalen Hodo (Air Force), Tristan Golightly (Kansas) and Seth McGowan (Oklahoma) signed national letters of intent on Wednesday.

 Photo Courtesy of @PoteetRecruits

Wednesday marked the first day of the early national signing period for NCAA Division I football. This is the second year that the NCAA has allowed the early three-day window.

Here is a list of the area athletes who elected to sign on Wednesday:

Anthony Anyanwu, DE, Sachse—Baylor

Tristan Golightly, WR, Poteet—Kansas

Jalen Hodo, S, Poteet—Air Force

Ty Jordan, RB, West Mesquite--Utah

Seth McGowan, RB, Poteet—Oklahoma

LaDarius Turner, RB, Mesquite--Houston Baptist

