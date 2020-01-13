The second big weekend of soccer tournaments took place on Thursday through Saturday and a majority of the local teams were part of the action.
It was not always easy, as inclement weather hit some areas harder than others, but despite rain and chilly temperatures, several matches did get played.
The Rowlett boys headed south and enjoyed some success with a 3-1 record at the Smithson Valley Tournament.
The Eagles got started on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over Pearland Dawson, getting goals from Kevin Adolfo, Carson Prestridge and Bryce Norris.
Rowlett won a pair of matches on Friday. Dalton Reyna, Prestridge and Alan Garcia found the back of the net in a 3-0 blanking of El Paso Pebble Hills.
Adolfo and Prestridge then took care of the scoring and the defense did the rest in a 2-0 win over Roma.
After that run of success, though, the tournament ended on a sour note with a 3-0 loss to Boerne Champion.
North Mesquite and Sachse competed in the Jesuit-Meisner Tournament.
The Stallions came up short on Thursday in a 1-0 loss to Belton.
The Mustangs fared better on the same day, getting two goals each from Ivan Gonzalez and Miguel Adoboe in a 4-1 victory over Fort Worth Nolan.
Sachse returned to the pitch on Saturday, where Gonzalez and Adoboe again tallied goals in a 2-2 draw with Rockwall.
West Mesquite took on a strong field at the Allen Tournament.
After battling Conrad to a scoreless draw in its opener, the Wranglers were engaged in a wide-open affair against McKinney on Friday.
Jessie Velasquez recorded a hat trick, but the Lions used a late goal to claim a 4-3 victory.
Mesquite, Horn and Poteet took part in the Wylie ISD Tournament.
The Skeeters needed, and got, a huge rally on Thursday in a 3-3 draw against Garland. Kevin Parra had a goal and an assist and Marco Garcia and Bryan Torres also scored off feeds from Danny Castaneda.
Mesquite followed that up with a 2-1 win over Plano West, as Parra scored twice and Garcia picked up an assist.
Horn suffered a 1-0 loss to Carrollton R.L. Turner before flipping the script to claim a 1-0 win over Lakeview.
Poteet battled Garland International to a 1-1 draw and also dropped a 1-0 decision to Wylie East.
The Mesquite girls participated in the Rex King Tournament in Keller. The Skeeters bounced back from a loss to Keller Timber Creek with a 2-0 shutout of Ennis, getting goals from Arlene Ramirez and Danae Aguilar.
West Mesquite suffered a pair of tough 1-0 losses to Hallsville and Pleasant Grove at the Pine Tree Showcase in Longview.
Horn fell to McKinney Boyd, 3-0, and notched a 2-0 victory over Woodrow Wilson at the Forney ISD Tournament.
