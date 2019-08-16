HORN VOLLEYBALL
Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

Just as it did on the opening day, Sachse posted a 2-1 record against a tough field at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic on Friday.

Competing in championship pool 18, the Mustangs (13-2) claimed victories over Grapevine (25-23, 13-25, 25-20) and Denton (25-15, 25-22) sandwiched around a 25-21, 25-15 setback to state-ranked Lovejoy.

Rowlett went 1-2 at the Allen Texas Open on Friday.

The Eagles (5-6) opened with a 25-16, 25-23 loss to Trinity Christian, but bounced back with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Lindale. The day did not end the way they had hoped, as they fell to Division 8 winner Colleyville Heritage 25-16, 25-11.

Poteet (7-6) went 2-1 for the second straight day at the FW Brewer Tournament.

The Pirates picked up a 25-16, 25-20 win over Lake Worth and a 25-17, 25-13 sweep of YWLA at Arnold, with the only setback coming at the hands of Hurst L.D. Bell in a 25-19, 25-16 loss.

Horn and Sunnyvale endured some tough times at the Lady Ram Volleyball Festival in Richardson, as each came away without a victory on Friday.

The Jaguars (4-9), competing in Pool B, came up on the short end against Frisco Memorial (25-23, 25-12), Lovejoy 2 (25-17, 26-24) and The Colony (25-14, 25-21).

The Raiders (1-10) opened the day by dropping a 25-20, 25-17 decision to Garland and they were also swept by Corsicana (25-13, 25-18) and Carrollton R.L. Turner (25-22, 25-22).

