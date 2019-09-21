Arlington was able to open a double-digit lead in the first half against Horn on Friday.
The Jaguars tried to rally time and time again, but the Colts had an answer every time as they held on for a 48-35 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
While the teams combined for 83 points, it took a while to get going. Arlington struck first on a short touchdown run by BJ Rogers, with Horn getting a field goal from Antonio Mercardo to make it 7-3 at the end of one quarter.
Arlington quarterback Kris Sims then hooked up with Rodney Luckey on scoring passes for 5 and 25 yards, sandwiched around a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Davazea Gabriel as the Colts took a 21-9 lead into the break.
Sims maintained his hot hand coming out of the locker room, finding Joel Murray for a 20-yard strike to push the advantage to 27-9.
The Jaguars were back in the end zone on a 2-yard run from Gabriel, but Rogers countered for Arlington to make it 34-17 heading to the fourth quarter.
Horn turned to Ben Wyatt in the final frame and he responded with touchdown runs of 6, 60 and 5 yards.
The Colts, however, had enough firepower, as Sims went back to Luckey on a 65-yard touchdown and hit Eli Lemonds for a 8-yard score and that was enough to keep the Jaguars at arm’s length.
