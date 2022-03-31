Last season, Horn was the lone Mesquite ISD softball team to earn a playoff berth, and if the season ended today, history will have repeated itself, as the Jaguars are currently the only MISD team in a postseason position.
However, Tuesday only marked the halfway point of the playoff race, meaning there are plenty of twists and turns that are yet to come during the next three weeks.
Horn (3-3) actually had a bye on Tuesday, coming off a 10-0 loss to undefeated Rockwall (6-0) last Friday.
In the Jaguars’ previous game, a 12-1 win over Skyline, Sophia Garcia struck out 14 over six-innings as she threw a no-hitter in the win. Miranda Salinas went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Liana Paz was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Garcia, a sophomore who was a first-team all-district pick a year ago, and Irella Bautista have each logged innings on the mound.
Salinas, a junior who was an honorable mention pick a year ago, has been solid at the plate, as have senior Jadyn Julka and Taylor Johnson, both of whom were second-teamers last season, as well as Lauren Carrasco, Storm Medina, Marissa Cordona and A’Mya York.
Mesquite dropped to 2-4 after a 15-0 loss to Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
The Skeeters do have reasons for optimism going forward.
Junior utility player Marissa Roman, last year’s 10-6A newcomer of the year, has picked up where she left off.
First-team senior Hunter Gilmore is having another solid season, senior Kiana Beasley was a second-team pick last year and they have also gotten contributions from Alyssa Sornia, Madison Reinhart, Tatum Burton, Jazelle Hernandez and Isabella Casarez, while Briana Santamaria has logged the most innings on the mound.
North Mesquite dropped to 1-5 after a 15-0 loss to Rockwall on Tuesday.
The Stallions feature one of the best hitters in junior Gabrielle Briones, last year’s 10-6A offensive player of the year.
Among the other contributors thus far for North Mesquite are senior Arianna Cottrel, juniors Abigail Hernandez, Reagan Davis and Kaitlyn Muphree, sophomores Makiya Myles and Alia Perrin-Adams and freshman Alia Camargo.
Rockwall shared the district championship with Rockwall-Heath last season, but appear to be on a mission to win it outright this year, as it has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 73-3 in six games.
Sophomore Ainsley Pemberton was voted as the pitcher of the year as a freshman and has been a dominant arm. Pemberton has posted a 12-0 record with a 1.47 earned run average and 123 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 71.2 innings.
Reigning district most valuable player senior Elizabeth Schaefer is in the running for the award once again, as she is hitting .491 with two home runs, five doubles, five triples and 27 RBIs.
Junior Roxy Thompson his hitting .525 with 24 runs batted in and a team-high 30 runs scored and sophomore Ava Wallace has provided average and power, batting .460 with six doubles, six home runs and 30 RBIs.
Freshman Riley Swindall has provided an immediate impact with a .509 average and four triples, as has fellow freshman Presley Brott, who is hitting .432 with six doubles.
Senior leader Ashley Minor is doing her job with a .425 clip and 21 runs batted in and junior Zoe Quinn (.447, 10 RBIs), senior Logan Nies (.292) and sophomore Laci Larsen (.317) are other key parts of the lineup.
Tyler Legacy is right behind Rockwall in the standings after its win over Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Raiders have one of the top arms in the district in Presley Johnson, who recently struck out 10 in a shutout effort over North Mesquite.
Johnson is also a key bat at the plate along with Maddie Flanery, Brooke Davis, Reese Neely, Maddie Carillo and Haylee Hulsey.
Rockwall-Heath currently sits in third place with a 4-2 mark, as it looks to make a charge up the standings.
The Hawks returned a number of standouts from last year’s team, including catcher of the year Kailee Isaac-Bautista.
Senior Danielle Gillean, a first-teamer last year, is hitting .455 with three home runs, seven doubles and a team-high 27 RBIs.
Junior Emmy Apodaca is having a big year, batting .571 with six home runs, eight triples, five doubles, 29 runs scored and 20 runs driven in.
Peyton Young, another first-teamer, is hitting .487 with three triples and a pair of home runs and junior Kelsey Fox has a .386 average with four doubles and two home runs.
The 10-6A slate is scheduled to resume on Friday with a couple of big games. Horn hosts North Mesquite, with the Stallions trying to shake up the race for the final playoff berth, while Rockwall takes on Rockwall-Heath, looking to solidify its hold on the top spot.
