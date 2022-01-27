Two weeks ago, Poteet was in the driver’s seat in the 13-5A boys basketball race, while West Mesquite was hovering near the bottom of the standings.
Fast forward and both teams’ fortunes have changed and the Pirates and Wranglers each find themselves in a crowded playoff race as the season heads into the stretch run.
Poteet dropped a 67-42 decision to Highland Park on Tuesday as the second half of the district season got underway.
It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Pirates, who after a 4-0 start, now find themselves at 4-4.
The Wranglers also came up on the short end on Tuesday in a 71-48 loss to Forney.
Kyler Wigenton had 15 points, Isaiah Martin tallied 11 and Dylan Olivares added eight for the Wranglers, who led 13-5 after one quarter only to see the Jackrabbits to respond with runs of 22-8 in the second and 20-7 in the fourth.
Still, West Mesquite had won two of its previous three games prior to Tuesday to move to 3-5 and get back into playoff contention.
The most dramatic of those came on Friday in their thrilling 42-40 victory over crosstown rival Poteet.
The Pirates had a chance to take the final shot for the win, but the West Mesquite defense did its job to force a turnover.
The Wranglers were able to get an outlet pass up to Wigenton, who in one motion, caught the ball, turned toward the basket and got off a shot from the perimeter that banked in as time expired.
Wigenton has been the team’s most consistent scorer, while West Mesquite has also gotten steady contributions from T.J. Turner, Adam Henderson, Rollins Carrie, Rodney Adams, Martin, Olivares and Damyius Williams.
The Wranglers find themselves one game behind a three-team pack tied for third place at 4-4 with Poteet, Royse City and Crandall.
The Pirates certainly have the pieces to get back on track with Derrick Martin, Jeremiah Taylor, Jakobey Kahey, Jaran Young, Preston Conlee and others, but they will need to right the ship quickly if they hope to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence.
Highland Park and Forney have separated from the field and are tied atop the standings with 7-1 records.
The Scots have won seven straight since a district-opening loss to Poteet. Highland Park features a balanced attack with several capable scorers, including Coleson Messer, Camp Wagner, Rhodes Crow and Dylan Walker.
The Jackrabbits might have the most explosive offense in the district, as Nick Bene, Gernarius Edwards, Ayden McDonald, Jake White and Jayden Jefferson are all capable of big nights.
That was on display in Tuesday’s win over West Mesquite, with Bene tallying 23 points, Edwards scoring 19 and McDonald and Jefferson adding 12 and 11, respectively.
Royse City is 22-6 overall but did endure some struggles early on in 13-5A play. The Bulldogs did pick up some momentum by starting the second half of the district season with a victory over North Forney (1-7) and Crandall did the same with a win over Greenville (2-6).
Though there are still three weeks left in the regular season, Friday will be a big day in terms of how the playoff race shakes out.
Poteet has a game it really needs to snap its losing skid against last-place North Forney, while West Mesquite has a chance to pull even with one of the teams it is chasing when it hosts Crandall.
The inside track to the 13-5A championship will also be decided when Highland Park hosts Forney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.