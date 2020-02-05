Wednesday is one of the most anticipated days of the year in high school athletics.
National Signing Day is a celebration of years of hard work that culminates with a select few being able to achieve their dreams of signing a National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic endeavors at the collegiate level.
Nearly 100 student-athletes from Mesquite ISD, Rowlett, Sachse, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian were among those who earned a place on this special day, where they were recognized at various ceremonies around the area.
There are different perspectives to looking at National Signing Day.
Many make a specific focus on Division I college football recruiting, as evidenced by the proliferation of national and regional websites over the years, as well as hours of coverage dedicated to the day on ESPN.
This area has featured no shortage of “blue-chippers” over the years who have gone on to star in college and a handful that have gone on to successful careers in the NFL.
This year, there were not as many local products that will be moving on to Power 5 conferences, although there were a handful, including Poteet’s Seth McGowan (Oklahoma) and Tristan Golightly (Kansas) and Sachse’s Anthony Anyanwu (Baylor), as well as Mesquite’s Dylan Hillard-McGill, who is opting to grey-shirt and sign with Minnesota as part of the Class of 2021.
Some who view Signing Day on strictly a Division I football basis will also say it has lost some luster with the introduction of the early signing period in December, where many of the top-rated prospects have elected to not only sign their letters of intent, but enroll early to begin their college careers.
On a local level, however, Wednesday is about far more than star rankings.
It is about the years-long journey the student-athlete has endured to get to this point, and nearly every one of them is quick to recognize the support system that got them here.
These student-athletes have put in years of their own hard work, but so too have the coaches that have made them better players and kept them on the right path, the parents who have spent hours making sure their children get to practices and games and then providing support from the stands and at home, and the teachers who often go out of their way to ensure they are taking care of their academic business, as well.
It is that perspective that has gotten these student-athletes to this point and what will help them be successful in the future.
The fact remains that less than two percent of NCAA athletes will ever go on to play professionally and that is a driving force behind what this day represents.
Some of these student-athletes will be competing in front of crowds of 100,000 on Saturdays, while others will be performing with just a handful of people in attendance.
The opportunity, however, is equal across the board and that is that each of Wednesday’s signees has a chance to earn a college degree and set the course for their own future, even if it will most likely not include athletics.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
A list of student-athletes recognized on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Some of these athletes signed during other allowed periods in November and December.
Dallas Christian
Zack Haaland (Football – Yale)
Preston Johnson (Football – Southwest Missouri Baptist)
Ryan Rice (Baseball – Murray State)
Peyton Veasley (Football – Southwest Missouri Baptist)
Horn
Taylor Brundidge (Football – Kansas Wesleyan)
Charles Crawford (Football – Sam Houston St.)
N’Kowsi Emory (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Raymond Escobedo (Football – Benedictine (Kan.))
Qua’Jon Fuller (Boys Track and Field – Belmont)
Andrew Gaines (Football – Rezolution Prep)
Nick Garcia (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Darryl Morant (Football – Texas Wesleyan)
Donovan Payne (Football – Northern Colorado)
Daimonte Williams (Football – UTSA)
Evan Williams (Football – Southwestern Oklahoma)
Ben Wyatt (Football – Cisco JC)
Rachel Wynn (Girls Track and Field – Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Mesquite
Dewayne Adams (Football – Henderson State)
Tyrone Browning (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Gary Green (Football – Bethany College)
Eduardo Lopez (Football – University of Jamestown)
Amari McGowan (Football – Bethel College)
Tyler Raleigh-O’Neal (Football – Bethany College)
Alec Rice (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Ja’Darion Smith (Football – New Mexico State)
Ladarius Turner (Football – Houston Baptist)
North Mesquite
Mallory Garcia (Volleyball – Gallaudet University)
Samuel Inyang (Football – Southwestern College)
Tyler Little (Boys Soccer – Paris JC)
Roman Reyna (Football – Southwestern College)
Torrion Smith (Football – Midwestern State)
Gerardo Soto (Football – McPherson)
Kamaury Thompson (Football – Stephen F. Austin)
Poteet
Cody Anderson (Football – East Central University)
Michael Buckley (Baseball – Murray State JC)
Coleman Camp (Baseball – East Texas Baptist University)
Christian Davis (Football – McPherson College)
Makayla Geeslin (Softball – Vernon College)
Tristan Golightly (Football – Kansas)
Jailyn Graham (Football – Midwestern State University)
Brenton Hamilton (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Malik Henderson (Baseball – Frank Phillips JC)
Jalen Hodo (Football – Air Force)
Jackson Huber (Baseball – Richland JC)
Jahmad Jackson (Football – McPherson College)
Seth McGowan (Football – Oklahoma)
David Rodriguez (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Rowlett
Coltyn Collins (Boys Basketball – Hendrix College)
Cade Denton (Baseball – Oral Roberts)
Jeremiah Franks (Football – Angelo State)
Ashley Johnson (Girls Soccer – Texas State)
Natalie Leathers (Girls Soccer – Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Daaron Loveless (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Kennedy Stelling (Girls Soccer – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Sachse
Anthony Anyanwu (Football – Baylor)
Mark Anzaldua (Baseball – Bossier Parrish CC)
Jhayla Bolden (Volleyball – Nicholls State)
Jayla Brooks (Girls Basketball – SMU)
Jordan Brooks (Football – Midwestern State)
Mikaela Brown (Volleyball – Arkansas-Monticello)
Yeleni Cardoso (Girls Soccer – University of the Ozarks)
Matthew Carter (Football – Henderson State)
Derrick Culpepper (Football – Southwestern College)
Tia Harvey (Girls Basketball – University of Arkansas-Little Rock)
Alicia Hearn (Volleyball – Florida Atlantic)
Drake Herrera (Baseball – Hendrix College)
Hayden Ingram (Baseball – Wayland Baptist)
Dexter Jean-Pierre (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Ryan Jones (Football – Southwest Baptist (Mo.))
Megan Kim (Girls Golf – McLennan CC)
Thomas Kuykendall (Baseball – Northern Oklahoma College)
Joseph Marellus (Baseball – Bethany College)
Sydney Morris (Volleyball – Southwestern College)
Addison Perez (Football – Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Lazarus Rosario (Football – Texas A&M-Commerce)
Joshua Schutter (Boys Cross Country – Texas A&M-Commerce)
Adhel Tac (Girls Basketball – TCU)
Quinton Williams (Football – Stephen F. Austin)
Sunnyvale
Sam Bartis (Football – Arkansas Tech)
Faith Carter (Softball – East Oklahoma State College)
Wyatt Cookston (Football – Southwestern Assemblies of God)
Lily Jacobs (Girls Track and Field – Baylor)
Daniela Marcor (Girls Basketball – UT-Dallas)
Devin Sterling (Football – Tarleton State)
Ashton Wright (Football – Angelo State)
