FLOWER MOUND - The Flower Mound girls basketball team held on for a 53-47 non-district win Tuesday night, despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Mesquite Horn.
Flower Mound was led by Arkansas Tech commit Sarah Edmondson’s 15 points, and senior Hailey Bingham added 11 points on three 3-pointers. Juniors Maddie Cox and Abbie Boutilier had 10 each.
Senior Dalonna Choice had 10 points for Horn, and fellow senior Dasia Robinson added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Junior Camden Hartson scored 14.
Flower Mound led 50-35 with four minutes left in the game before Horn’s full-court press forced back-to-back turnovers resulting in layups. Horn also hit their first 3-point shots of the game in the final four minutes, pulling all the way back to within 52-45.
Flower Mound head coach Sherika Nelson wasn’t too concerned, noting that her team played well “for three-and-a-half quarters” on Tuesday night.
“Horn is a really good team – we knew they were going to go on a run,” Nelson said. “It just happened to come at the end of the game. But I think we were solid throughout the night. We’ve got to hit more free throws and we’ve got to rebound better, but I liked the way we played tonight.”
Leading by seven at halftime, 26-19, Flower Mound kept Horn at arm’s length for the majority of the second half until Horn’s late-game run. Led by Choice, Horn did cut the lead to three at 30-27 before a run by Flower Mound pushed the score to 39-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Flower Mound employed a 1-3-1 zone defense, anchored by the 6-foot-9 Boutilier in the middle, which forced Horn into an abysmal 3-point shooting night. Choice enjoyed some success attacking the middle off the dribble, and sophomore Taylor Jones was a factor on the offensive boards, but in general, the zone stymied Horn. Boutlier’s length, specifically, deterred a lot of close-range shots.
Horn rebounded well against the zone, as second-chance points kept them connected throughout the game. Still, the half-court offense struggled, said Horn head coach Whitney Long.
“Only 19 points at halftime, 47 for the game? We’ve got to be better on offense,” Long said. “I like the way we ended the game for sure, fighting until the very end. That’s Horn basketball.”
Long said her team practiced attacking zone defenses in the days leading up to Tuesday’s game, but game action proved difficult against Cox and the Flower Mound wings.
“They’re really tall and long, and they forced us into some long shots,” Long said.
Flower Mound just returned from a tournament in San Antonio, where the team took home the championship after defeating Wagner. The Lady Jaguars will continue their non-district slate with a tournament at Carrollton Ranchview on Thursday-Saturday.
Horn’s upcoming district, 10-6A, includes Skyline, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Rockwall, Rockwall Heath, and Tyler Legacy. They continue their preseason Thursday with an appearance at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
