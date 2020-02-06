Believe it or not, the regular season is quickly coming to an end for area basketball teams.
The girls will wrap up their district slates on Tuesday, with the boys wrapping things up the following week.
Some roads will come to an end, but for several Mesquite teams, it is a new beginning, as several have either clinched a playoff berth or are on the cusp of doing so.
Here is a look at the local races:
11-6A Girls
Horn will likely be the lone MISD representative in the 6A girls field. Mesquite has been eliminated from postseason contention and North Mesquite’s chances took a hit with its 53-41 loss to Longview on Tuesday.
The Stallions (2-8) trail Longview (4-6) and Rockwall-Heath (4-7) in the battle for fourth place. North Mesquite would have to beat both Horn and Rockwall-Heath and hope the Hawks and Lobos lose their remaining games to create a three-way tie for fourth.
As for the Jaguars, not only are they rolling toward their 18th consecutive playoff berth, they are in line to earn at least a share of the district title for the fifth straight season.
Horn (9-1) and Tyler Lee (9-1) are tied for the top spot, with Tuesday’s head-to-head showdown at Horn likely to determine the champion. The Red Raiders won the first meeting, 50-36, back on Jan. 17.
The Jaguars also have a date with North Mesquite on Friday, while Tyler Lee hosts Longview.
13-5A Girls
West Mesquite’s 36-32 win over Poteet on Tuesday earned the Wranglers the final available playoff spot in 13-5A.
The Pirates had already secured their berth last week, as did Lancaster and North Forney.
There can still be some shuffling of the seeding during the next week.
The Tigers (9-1) have a one-game lead over North Forney (8-2) in the battle for the district title, with that pair followed by Poteet (7-3) and West Mesquite (6-4).
The Pirates have a difficult chore on Friday against Lancaster, before closing out against winless Terrell, while West Mesquite will be favored later this week against Kaufman before a closing date with North Forney.
The Tigers and Falcons split their season series, so should Lancaster slip up, and North Forney closes strong, there could be a split district champion.
Poteet will be making its third consecutive trip to the playoffs and their fifth appearance in six years, while West Mesquite is back for the first time since 2016.
11-6A Boys
Heading into Tuesday, this was one of the most crowded playoff races in the area, with the top five teams separated by just one game.
Rockwall (7-2) and Horn (6-2) gained a little separation with victories on Tuesday, but there is still plenty of work to be done during the final two weeks.
Longview (6-3) picked up a win on Tuesday, Mesquite (5-3) is even in the loss column with the Lobos and Rockwall-Heath (5-4) dropped off the pace with its loss to the Jaguars.
The Yellowjackets have a tough closing stretch with games against fellow contenders Longview, Mesquite and Horn.
The Jaguars might have the inside track, as two of their four games are against North Mesquite and Tyler Lee, who are on the bottom of the standings.
The Lobos also have a must-win game against the Red Raiders on Friday before closing with Mesquite and Rockwall.
The Skeeters have the toughest road, as all four remaining games are against the other four contenders.
The Hawks are the odd man out right now, but games against North Mesquite and Tyler Lee next week could allow them to make a move.
The fact that these teams have all beat each other up leaves a myriad of possible tiebreakers going forward.
13-5A Boys
Poteet officially punched its ticket to the playoffs with Tuesday’s 54-51 win over West Mesquite.
The Pirates (7-2) are currently in second place behind Lancaster (8-0), the No. 1 team in the Class 5A state rankings.
Kaufman (6-2) is in third place, but was stunned on Tuesday as Forney was able to pull out a 65-61 victory in triple overtime.
The Lions are still in good shape, though, and need just one win in their final four games to claim a berth.
The Wranglers fell to 4-5 with the loss and Forney’s victory is a little alarming as that allowed the Jackrabbits to move to 3-6.
Those two teams will meet next Friday in Forney and a playoff berth could be on the line.
The Jackrabbits do also have to play Lancaster again. West Mesquite also plays Kaufman on Friday and North Forney on Tuesday as they continue their quest for their first playoff berth in three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.