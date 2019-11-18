The girls basketball season is still in its infant stages, but some teams jumped right into the fire with multiple games or tournament action last week.
The area squads enjoyed mixed results, but West Mesquite walked away feeling good after picking up a pair of victories over Wilmer-Hutchins and North Dallas.
The Wranglers (3-1) got off to a slow start with only four points in the opening quarter against Wilmer-Hutchins, but came roaring back, going on a 26-7 spurt during the next two periods to take a commanding lead as they went on to a 38-19 victory.
Jataylah Williams-Gayla had a team-high 10 points, with Naja Bolin adding nine.
West Mesquite came firing out of the gates against North Dallas, outscoring them 37-8 in the first half en route to a 52-21 win.
Bolin paced the Wranglers with 12 points, Shamaria Henry was in double figures with 11 and Rabitu Salami added eight.
Sachse and North Mesquite each notched their first victories of the season.
The Mustangs (1-2) topped Allen in a defensive-minded 38-28 win. Sachse built a 16-9 halftime lead and was able to pull away from there.
Tia Harvey led the Mustangs with 12 points, Elizabeth Woods tallied nine, Adhel Tac had eight and Briana Salazar chipped in with seven.
The Stallions used a 15-6 run in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in a 55-49 win over North Garland. Folasde Daniyan scored 14 points, Kayla Pope was also in double figures with 12 and Melanie Lomeli tallied nine.
Horn took on one of the area powers and hung tough before Irving MacArthur was able to claim a 72-61 victory.
The game was tied at 15-15 after one quarter and the Jaguars were still within 45-39 at the end of three quarters, but they were unable to mount a final charge.
Jasmine Shavers had a huge game with 34 points, Tra’Liyah Washington scored 13 and Da’Lonna Choice added 10.
Rowlett and Poteet each competed at the Frisco ISD Tournament.
The Eagles posted a 1-3 record, highlighted by a 60-38 win over Frisco Wakeland. Rowlett jumped out of the gates with a 23-9 run. They held Wakeland to three points in the second quarter and built a 55-22 lead heading to the fourth.
Neveah Zavala and Reagan Warren each scored 16 points, with Hannah Rumore also in double figures with 12.
The Eagles led Wylie East 35-34 at halftime, but were outscored 19-7 in the third quarter as the Raiders pulled away for a 66-58 win. Zavala tallied 14 points, Madilyn Rodriguez had 13 and Mya DeVance added eight.
Rodriguez and Warren scored 15 and eight points, respectively, in a 67-43 loss to Frisco Memorial. Rowlett also fell to Frisco Reedy, 57-37, despite 10 points from Warren and nine from Zavala.
Poteet picked up a victory at the event, handing Frisco a 49-34 loss. The Pirates led 29-19 at halftime and then held Frisco to four points in the third quarter to secure their advantage.
Jaliyah Johns had a big game with a team-high 18 points, with Daija Espinosa adding eight.
Johns was the lone Poteet player in double figures with 10 points in a 47-25 loss to Frisco Liberty.
The Pirates and South Oak Cliff went back-and-forth for three quarters and were tied 32-32 until SOC closed the game on a 12-2 run to claim a 44-34 victory. Yamyra Rolla-Padilla and Raven McMillon scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Poteet.
