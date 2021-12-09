Last season, the 10-6A girls basketball race was one of the most intriguing in the area.
Horn and Tyler Legacy battled it out for the district championship, finishing the regular season tied atop the standings, with the Jaguars claiming the top seed with a victory in their third head-to-head meeting.
The race for the final two playoff berths also went down to the wire, with Rockwall claiming third by one game over Skyline, who in turn was one game ahead of Rockwall-Heath for the final spot.
Horn, Tyler Legacy and Skyline all advanced to the second round where they unfortunately ran into 11-6A heavyweights Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill.
According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, those four teams are expected to once again represent 10-6A in the playoffs, although in a different order.
The TABC predicts that Skyline will rise to the top of the standings, followed by Horn, Rockwall and Tyler Legacy.
But anything can happen once the district season starts and that drama will begin to unfold on Friday with the start of 10-6A play.
The Jaguars (8-7) have been the bell cow of the Mesquite ISD programs for nearly two decades. Horn has not missed the playoffs since 2003, a run of 19 consecutive postseason appearances.
The Jaguars did have to replace 10-6A most valuable player Jasmine Shavers, who has taken her talents to Mississippi State, as well as all-district performers in Viencia Jackson and Asyia Sabr, but the cupboard is not bare.
Horn has posted a solid record against some tough competition during the first month of the season.
The Jaguars returned first-team senior DaLonna Choice, who recorded 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds 2.6 steals and a team-best 2.3 assists per game last season.
Sophomore Vernell Atamah made the second team after making an immediate impact with 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 7.4 points and 1.2 steals.
Both Choice and Atamah were selected to the all-tournament team as the team finished as the runner-up at the Cowtown Classic last weekend.
Senior Dasia Robinson, who registered 5.3 points 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, was also a second-team pick, and junior Juliet Esomchukwu was an honorable mention selection.
That quartet has been solid early on, as has senior Tanaihya Jackson Cobb, senior Dyamond Cooper, senior Tyra Robinson, junior Camden Harston, junior Payton Perkins and senior Keely Burks.
Mesquite (7-3) has not made the playoffs since 2014, but could be poised to break that drought after getting off to a solid start to the season.
The Skeeters rallied from a tournament-opening loss last weekend to claim the consolation championship at the Culwell Invitational.
Mesquite lost a handful of key performers from last season, but they have been able to adapt thus far, getting good contributions from sophomore Sanaa Darensburg, a second-team all-district selection last season, junior Cori Brown, senior Azhia Young, senior Kayriona Brown, junior Zoe Brown and sophomores Carlysse Jenkins, Kayloni Smolley and Kayla Smolley.
North Mesquite (1-5) is in a similar boat to the Skeeters in not having made the playoffs since 2009.
The Stallions have known success as a program, particularly in the mid-1980s under head coach Donna Capps, who guided them to the state championship game in 1988.
North Mesquite does return a first-team all-district honoree in junior Madison Spain, who is off to a hot start to the season, as well as honorable mention pick Destinee Holiday.
Among the other players to watch thus far are Jordyn Jackson, Haven Crabb and Tinaya Richardson.
Skyline’s record (5-10) might not be that impressive, but the Raiders will enter district play battle-tested after facing one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Skyline returned fist-team junior Kennedi Johnson and second-team junior Jaida McDonald. Both are off to good starts, with Johnson averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game, and McDonald recording 7.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.
The Raiders have also gotten a big boost from sophomore Lily Brown, who is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.
Rockwall is off to a 14-3 start and finished third at the Culwell Invitational last weekend.
The Yellowjackets (14-4) have a solid nucleus back in the fold with first-team senior Lexie Purcell, first-team senior Landry Moore and honorable mention seniors Ashley Minor and Ashley Brand.
Rockwall-Heath (5-11) graduated defensive most valuable player Logyn McNeil, but did return first-team senior Tiffany Liddie and second-team senior Shelomi Sanders.
The Hawks have also gotten nice starts from sophomore Navaeh McCoy, sophomore Lauren Pete and freshman Dasia Cain.
Tyler Legacy (5-3) should once again be a factor in the district title and playoff races. The Raiders return senior Aaliyah Campbell, last year’s offensive most valuable player, first-team senior Nyla Inmon and honorable mention senior Katlyn Jasper.
