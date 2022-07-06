There was no shortage of talent in 10-6A baseball this season.
As evidence, look no further than the Class 6A Region II championship series, which pitted crosstown rivals Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall, who each navigated a difficult playoff road to advance to the fifth round of the playoffs.
Given those accomplishments, it is little surprise that those two teams captured the lion’s share of the all-district honors, but Mesquite, Horn and North Mesquite had their own bright spots that were recognized on the list.
The Skeeters were the lone Mesquite ISD team to secure a playoff berth, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Mesquite was recognized for its efforts by having six players named to the team.
That group was led by one first-team honoree in senior relief pitcher Addison Patton, who recorded a 1-1 record with three saves and a 1.25 earned run average in 28.1 innings pitched.
The Skeeters landed five more players on the second team, including a pair of pitchers in senior Brian Lee and junior Kaleb Lair. Lee posted a 3-0 record with one save and a 2.21 ERA in 25.1 innings. Lair was the team’s work horse and faced off against the district’s top teams, and he finished the season with three victories and a 2.94 earned run average in 52.1 innings.
Their battery mate, senior catcher Luis Castillo, was also named to the second team, as in addition to his work behind the plate, he scored five runs and drove in seven.
Senior infielder Steve Rodriguez posted a .297 batting average and six RBIs, while leading the team with six runs scored. Rounding out the honorees is sophomore utility player Adrian Davenport, who hit .246 with nine runs and seven RBIs.
Horn finished one game behind Mesquite in the final standings as it saw its streak of three consecutive playoff appearances come to an end.
One bright note for the future is the Jaguars had three sophomores voted to the team. Sophomore pitcher Caleb Deane was named to the first team, while sophomore outfielder Diego Washington and sophomore utility player Josh Martinez were second-team picks.
In addition to that trio, senior infielder Jayse Edwards was an honorable mention pick.
North Mesquite had four selections, highlighted by a pair of first-teamers with sophomore outfielder Kaden Long and junior utility player Nick Garcia.
Long led the Stallions in hitting with a .444 batting average with three of the team’s four home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 14 runs scored and 15 RBIs, while Garcia hit .340 with one double, five runs scored and five driven in.
The second team featured sophomore infielder Eric Pena, who batted .288 with three doubles, three triples and six RBIs, and senior outfielder Tyler Robinson, who recorded a .397 batting average with a pair of doubles, eight runs and eight runs batted in.
Like Horn, North Mesquite should have three of its four honorees back in the mix next season to form a solid nucleus.
Rockwall-Heath rolled to a perfect 12-0 record en route to the 10-6A championship. The Hawks dropped just one game through the first four games, then rallied from a series-opening loss to Rockwall to double-dip their rivals in the regional championship series.
Though its hopes of defending its state championship came to an end in the semifinals with a loss to San Antonio Reagan, it was still a season to remember.
The Hawks had 10 players selected to the all-district team, with four superlative awards.
The top honor in 10-6A went to senior Jonny Lowe, was voted as the district most valuable player. Lowe was one of the more dominant pitchers in the area and was also a force at the plate, where he hit .376 with a pair of home runs, seven triples and five doubles.
Senior shortstop Jett Williams was tabbed the offensive most valuable player. The Mississippi State-signee and potential first-round draft pick led the team with in hitting with a .418 batting average with a team-high five home runs, six doubles, six triples and 16 stolen bases.
Freshman outfielder Brady Ladusau made an immediate impact, hitting .367 with a home run and four doubles on his way to newcomer of the year honors.
The man in charge of leading Rockwall-Heath back to the state tournament was Greg Harvey, who was once again selected as the district coach of the year.
The Hawks had a quartet of players named to the first team, as well.
Senior Baylor Baumann was another of the top pitchers in the state. Senior infielder Caleb Hoover hit .315 with seven doubles, junior infielder Collin Liles made the first team and senior outfielder Alex Stowers joined them after batting .313 with 10 stolen bases.
Rockwall-Heath’s second-team picks were senior catcher Gage Barkley, junior outfielder Collin Adams (.345, 5 SBs) and sophomore designated hitter Drew Smith.
Rockwall had nine players recognized, including three major honors.
Senior infielder Andrew Tellia was voted as the defensive player of the year. Tellia posted a .970 fielding percentage and was also a big part of the offense, hitting .328 with a pair of home runs, eight doubles, 33 runs scored and 40 RBIs.
Senior Cade Crossland was named pitcher of the year. A lockdown starter, Crossland posted a 9-1 record with a 1.53 earned run average and 84 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Sophomore Pearson Riebock was chosen as the newcomer of the year. Riebock hit .294 with a home run, eight doubles and 34 runs scored, and he also picked up a victory and a save on the mound.
Junior Mac Rose was one of four Yellowjackets named to the first team. Rose went 7-5 with a 1.68 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 79 innings of work, and he also hit .353 with four home runs, 10 doubles and a team-leading 42 runs batted in.
Sophomore catcher Jake Overstreet hit .276 with 13 runs scored and 12 driven in and senior outfielder Tyler Rollins posted a .327 average with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run, 19 runs and 20 RBIs.
Rounding out the first-teamers, junior infielder Brayden Randle led the team with a .388 batting average, with five home runs, nine doubles, three triples, a team-best 47 runs scored and 23 runs batted in. He was also an opponent’s nightmare once he got on base, finishing with 28 stolen bases.
The Yellowjackets also had a pair of second-team picks with senior pitcher Charlie Giese (6-2, 3.13 ERA, 3 saves, 35 Ks in 38 IP) and senior infielder Tate Sloan (.246, 7 2Bs, 21 RBIs).
Tyler Legacy, who secured a playoff berth after finishing third and advanced to the area finals, had five players named to the first team with senior pitcher George Rippy, junior pitcher Lucas Grundy, sophomore infielder Luke Davis, senior outfielder Preston Newberry and junior designated hitter Mason Blake.
10-6A Baseball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jonny Lowe Sr. P/IF Rockwall-Heath
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jett Williams Sr. IF Rockwall-Heath
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Andrew Tellia Sr. IF Rockwall
Pitcher of the Year
Cade Crossland Sr. P/IF Rockwall
Newcomer of the Year
Pearson Riebock So. P/IF Rockwall
Underclassman of the Year
Brady Ladusau Fr. OF Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year
Greg Harvey Rockwall-Heath
First Team
Caleb Deane So. P Horn
Baylor Baumann Sr. P Rockwall-Heath
Mac Rose Jr. P Rockwall
Lucas Grundy Jr. P Tyler Legacy
George Rippy Sr. P Tyler Legacy
Addison Patton Sr. RP Mesquite
Jake Overstreet So. C Rockwall
Caleb Hoover Sr. IF Rockwall-Heath
Collin Liles Jr. IF Rockwall-Heath
Brayden Randle Jr. IF Rockwall
Luke Davis So. IF Tyler Legacy
Christian Alcala Sr. IF Skyline
Kaden Long So. OF North Mesquite
Alex Stowers Sr. OF Rockwall-Heath
Tyler Rollins Sr. OF Rockwall
Preston Newberry Sr. OF Tyler Legacy
Mason Blake Jr. DH Tyler Legacy
Nick Garcia Jr. U North Mesquite
Second Team
Kaleb Lair Jr. P Mesquite
Brian Lee Sr. P Mesquite
Charlie Giese Sr. P Rockwall
Ricky Fuentes Sr. RP Skyline
Luis Castillo Sr. C Mesquite
Gage Barkley Sr. C Rockwall-Heath
Eric Pena So. IF North Mesquite
Steve Rodriguez Sr. IF Mesquite
Tate Sloan Sr. IF Rockwall
Diego Washington So. OF Horn
Tyler Robinson Sr. OF North Mesquite
Collin Adams Jr. OF Rockwall-Heath
Drew Smith So. DH Rockwall-Heath
Josh Martinez So. U Horn
Adrian Davenport So. U Mesquite
Christian Rodriguez Sr. U Skyline
Honorable Mention
Jayse Edwards Sr. IF Horn
