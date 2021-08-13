Each season, every team starts out with the goal of making history.
That is a relative term, as every program is different. While winning a state championship is the ultimate dream, sometimes it is merely making the playoffs or advancing a few rounds deep that truly makes history.
When it comes to Mesquite ISD, there is one defining moment on the gridiron and that is Mesquite capturing the state championship in 2001. Though no other MISD team has achieved that feat, each has enjoyed its share of highlights.
With the start of a new season right around the corner, it is time to take a look at the best teams in the history of the five MISD programs.
Mesquite endured its share of ups and downs during its history but made a run to the state title game in 1974 where it fell to Brazoswood in the championship.
Steve Halpin was a member of that 1974 team and took over as head coach in 1995.
In 1999, the Skeeters were 6-4 during the regular season with a sophomore-laden group, but made a surprising run to the state semifinals.
That raised the bar, but Mesquite struggled the following season, posting a 5-5 record and missing the playoffs.
The following season, though, they put it all together.
It was not always pretty, as the Skeeters topped the 30-point mark on just three occasions, but a stingy defense did its job, holding every team it faced to 21 points or less.
After completing an undefeated regular season, Mesquite posted playoff wins over Plano (16-3) and Tyler Lee (21-7), but then really opened some eyes with a 25-14 win against The Woodlands to advance to the state semifinals.
Whereas the team two years prior had fallen short at this level, they showed they had learned from their experience as they earned a 26-16 win over Keller Fossil Ridge to advance to the state championship game for the second time ever.
The Skeeters were in trouble in the title game as they trailed San Antonio Taft 13-0 at halftime. But they cut into their deficit early in the third quarter and then took the lead when Mark Hodges threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Douglas.
As was the story the entire season, Mesquite then turned things over to the defense and it once again delivered, coming through with an interception to seal the win and the first and only state championship in school history.
North Mesquite started football in 1970 and has more double-digit win seasons than any other program in MISD.
The Stallions put together four undefeated regular season, and advanced to the regional championship game in 1995, but the one that stings the most is the year they did not actually lose a game.
North Mesquite went 10-2 in 1985 and 11-1 the following year, setting the stage for the 1987 season.
The Stallions did not allow a point in three non-district games and they rolled through the district slate in undefeated fashion. They kept it going in the playoffs with a 27-14 win over Spruce and a 9-7 victory against Carter.
North Mesquite had only allowed more than 14 points once all season long, but found itself in a shootout in the regional semifinals against Cy-Fair and the two teams finished regulation tied at 28-28.
While games these days are decided in overtime, that was not always the case.
Prior to that rule coming into effect, if the score was even at the end of regulation, it went to tiebreakers, and on that day, Cy-Fair advanced on penetrations, 6-5, thus ending the Stallions’ season with a 12-0-1 record.
West Mesquite made just two playoff appearances in its first 24 seasons, but turned a corner under head coach Mike Overton in 2006.
After a surprising appearance to the playoffs in Overton’s first season, the Wranglers made their best playoff run ever the following season.
It started somewhat inauspiciously with an opening loss and West Mesquite would drop three games during the regular season.
But behind quarterback Kendall Thomas, running back Kenny Davis and linebacker Marquies Hayden, the Wranglers saved their best for last.
West Mesquite pulled out a 35-28 win over Lake Dallas in the playoff opener an then rolled over Whitehouse in the area finals to move to the third round for the first time.
The Wranglers kept the magic rolling the following week, as Thomas accounted for 414 yards, threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more, and Jonathan McCray intercepted a pass on the final play of the game to seal a 41-34 victory over Red Oak.
West Mesquite’s run would come to an end in the regional title game against perennial nemesis Highland Park, but the 2007 team remains the only one in program history to reach the fourth round.
Poteet has enjoyed the most success of any MISD team during the last decade, winning 10 or more games five times.
The Pirates have reached the regional finals four times and the state semifinals twice, most recently in 2016.
But the season that sticks out is the one that started it all.
Poteet went 1-9 in 2008 and its only victory the following season was forfeited, leaving them with a 0-10 record.
There are turnarounds and then there is what the Pirates were able to do in 2010 under first-year head coach Randy Jackson.
Poteet matched its win total from the previous three seasons during a 5-0 start, and after a couple of district hiccups, closed the regular season with three straight wins.
The Pirates eked out close wins over Hutto (21-20) and Whitehouse (24-19) before taking out years of frustration with a 45-21 rout of Highland Park.
They kept it rolling with a 42-25 win against Bastrop to advance to the state semifinals for the first time.
Standing in its way was perennial powerhouse and defending state champion Aledo.
Poteet was not intimidated and went toe-to-toe with Texas high school football all-time leading rusher Johnathan Gray the Bearcats.
Quarterback Beau Nowell was injured early on, but delivered one of the most courageous efforts in MISD history.
Trailing late in the game, Nowell drove the Pirates down the field and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Paul Kamanda with 1:57 left in the game. Poteet had to go for two, but the conversion attempt came up empty and they ended up on the short end of a 29-27 score.
The following week, Aledo was barely tested as they cruised past La Marque in a 69-34 blowout to win the state title.
Horn, the youngest program in MISD, has had some interesting journeys, most recently in 2018, when they got off to a 0-7 start, but found a way to not only win their final three games to make the playoffs, but they also advanced three rounds deep.
But the season that put the Jaguars on the map was in 2010.
Horn was coming off back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Rodney Webb and featured a high-powered offense with quarterback Collin Strahan and wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Jacorey Shepherd, but they were shut out in their season opener against Coppell.
The Jaguars would get the offense going, and despite four regular season losses, they found their way back to the playoffs.
Horn had never won a playoff game at that point, but remedied that situation with a 48-14 win over Copperas Cove and they followed that up with a 44-22 victory against Rowlett.
The Jaguars kept it going with a 43-27 win over Leander to reach the regional championship game, where the road came to an end with a 28-14 setback to district rival Longview.
