The best of the best in Texas track and field will head to Austin later this week for the state meet, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
That group includes a local contingent who will head to the state capital looking to return home with a medal.
Among the area athletes with the best chance to make the medal stand is Poteet junior Kendrick Smallwood, who captured a pair of regional championships in the 110 and 300 hurdles two weeks ago.
When Smallwood qualified for the state meet as a freshman two years ago, he was a newcomer, but now, he has risen to the ranks of a favorite in Class 5A.
Smallwood blazed past the field in the 110 hurdles in a winning time of 13.56 seconds. That qualifying mark is a full half second faster than the second seed, with Jonathan Fuselier of Crosby, who ran a 14.16.
It is a similar story going into the 300 hurdles, where Smallwood’s time of 36.81 seconds is well-ahead of Fort Bend Marshall’s Chris Brinkley, who clocked in at 37.59.
In the 6A meet, several local athletes have their eye on the medal stand, including Mesquite junior Cameron Boger, who captured the regional championship in the 300 hurdles in a time of 37.96 seconds.
That places him fifth among the qualifiers in a group led by Bruce McCray of Richmond George Ranch, who clocked a 36.91.
Also on the track, Sachse junior Jamari Harts placed second in the 400 at regionals in a time of 49.15 seconds.
Though he is ranked ninth among the qualifiers, it is a tightly-bunched group, with leader Charlie Bartholomew of McKinney Boys just one second faster than Harts (48.13) in terms of top times.
There is also a strong local contingent in the field events.
Horn senior Charles Demmings won the regional championship in the triple jump with a mark of 47-08.75.
That is the second-best jump among the qualifiers, though the field will have to make up some ground to meet Humble Atascocita’s Jaden Patterson, who recorded a mark of 51-02.25.
Jaguars teammate Casey Griffin will be competing in the shot put after claiming the regional title with a throw of 54-10.00. Griffin ranks eighth among the competing group, which is led by Bryce Foster of Katy Taylor (66-10.50).
Rowlet senior D’Wonyae Newton placed second in the long jump at the regional meet with a mark of 23-10.00.
That places Newton in the fourth seed in a group again led by Atascocita’s Patterson, who had a jump of 24-08.00 at his regional meet.
Naaman Forest senior Devean Deal will be competing in a pair of field events. Deal is seeded seventh in the discus after a regional throw of 164-09, with that group being led by Kevin Grubbs of Humble Summer Creek, who has a top mark of 199-11.
Deal’s throw of 53-08.00 puts him ninth among shot put qualifiers, where he and Horn’s Griffin will be looking for the season bests at the state competition.
Sunnyvale is no stranger to success at the Class 4A state track and field meet and once again has several athletes heading down to Austin.
The boys 4x200 relay team of Obi Arinze, Isaiah Sims, Jackson Sloan and Hunter Helton blazed past the field at the regional meet in a time of 1:27.84, which was 1.7 seconds faster than the runner-up.
That quartet is seeded third and will be taking aim at La Grange, who enters as the favorite with a time of 1:26.23.
The girls high jump should be one of the most tightly-contested events. Chloe Thomas placed second at the regional meet by clearing 5-04.00. Bridgeport’s Noe Hall has the top mark at 5-05.00, but five other jumpers, including Thomas, enter at 5-04.00.
Sunnyvale sophomore Emma Tindall will be one of the youngest competitors in the pole vault after winning the regional championship by clearing 11-03.00. That ranks seventh among the qualifiers in a group led by Rockport-Fulton’s Mikaela Dominguez, who set the bar at 12-06.00.
The Raiders will also have a pair of athletes competing in the discus.
On the girls side, Precious Nweke won the regional title with a throw for 121-04. That ranks her sixth in the field, but all other throwers will be trying to catch Carlie Weiser of Giddings, whose top throw of 167-03 is 30 feet further than the rest of the field.
Senior Jake Taylor will also be representing Sunnyvale, as his regional throw of 152-06 was third, but was the best among the non-automatic qualifiers. Taylor is sixth in this field, which is led by Quinlan Ford’s Christian Cooper’s mark of 178-08.
