Horn has been a perennial playoff team for nearly the last decade and entered Tuesday night making its ninth straight postseason appearance.
What the Jaguars have not enjoyed was playing until the weekend as of late, as some tough draws in the opening round saw their season come to an end sooner rather than later.
By seed, Horn was once again the underdog on Tuesday, but it did not play out that way on the court, as the Jaguars were the better all-around team in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 victory over 9-6A runner-up Wylie at Rockwall High School.
The Jaguars were joined as first-round winners by Sachse and Sunnyvale, while Rowlett saw its season come to an end at the hands of Rockwall, with Rockwall-Heath also topping Garland to advance.
Madison Mosley had a huge match for the Jaguars with 12 kills and she got plenty of help around her.
Each of the three sets followed a similar script, with Horn taking the lead, building a cushion and then holding off a late comeback attempt by Wylie.
In fact, the latest in a game that the Pirates had a lead was in the opener when they briefly held a 6-4 advantage.
That deficit was quickly erased, as Jada Shepherd had a five-point service run that included an ace, a kill from Mosley and blocks from Bryanna Stanford and Kendall Spriggins to take a 10-6 lead.
Horn’s advantage grew to six before Wylie made a surge when a block by Trinity Blackwood sparked a four-point run to close to within 19-17.
The Pirates were still hanging around at 22-20 when the Jaguars were able to put it away, as a tip by Mosley, a Wylie error and a block by Erica Anaba closed out a 25-20 win.
Horn’s Juliet Esomchukwu and Stanford each had a block and a kill early in Game 2 and another point from Stanford gave them a quick 10-3 lead.
Wylie tried to hang around as freshman Karson Barclow began to heat up with two kills, but Mosley matched her with a trio of kills, the last of which made it 16-9.
Kills from Shepherd an Esomchuwku and an ace from Chloe Avila pushed the advantage to 20-12 before the Pirates again made a late push.
Addison Hinkley put down a pair of kills and Blackwood added another to cap a 9-2 run to close the gap to 21-19 and it remained a two-point game after a smash from Barclow, but Horn again made the plays late to earn a 25-21 victory.
The teams traded points early in the third set, with Barclow and Blackwood scoring for the Pirates and Anaba, Mosley and Shepherd countering for the Jaguars.
Mosley, who had six of her 12 kills in the game, got going in the middle of the set, as two kills and a block allowed Horn to push out to a three-point lead and two smashes from Shepherd and another from Esomchuwku helped extend it to 17-11.
Wylie got two kills each from Barclow and Cherish Okpara, but Mosley recorded a pair of her own as the Jaguars maintained a 20-16 cushion.
That put Horn in a position to trade points down the stretch and they did just that, as despite two kills from Barclow and another from Blackwood, the Jaguars countered with a point from Anaba, two kills from Shepherd and another from Esomchukwu and an error ended it at 25-20 to finish off the sweep.
Horn (21-14) advances to the area finals for the first time since 2015 where it will take on DeSoto (28-10), the fourth seed out of 11-6A, who knocked off 12-6A champion Bryan in a seeding upset on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. Friday at Ellis Davis Field House.
State-ranked Sachse (34-10), who checks in at No. 21 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, is no stranger to success in the playoffs, coming off a trip to the regional semifinals a year ago, and the 9-6A champions rolled in their first match with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of Tyler Legacy.
The Mustangs will square off with Waco Midway in the area round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana High School.
Rowlett (16-19) has had a busy week, posting victories over Naaman Forest and Lakeview last Thursday and Friday just to earn their ticket to the playoffs.
The Eagles accomplished that feat, but the first-round date with 10-6A Rockwall was a challenge they could not overcome, as the Yellowjackets claimed a 25-12, 25-8, 25-18 victory on Tuesday at Poteet High School.
Rockwall got 13 kills and six digs from Madison Goellner, 11 kills and three blocks from Becca Kelley, seven kills and a pair of blocks from Kylie Nott, a team-high seven digs from Addison Goss, 20 assists and three aces from Anna Villarreal and 14 assists from Gabi Ashcraft.
The Yellowjackets (26-14) will face Waxahachie at 6:30 p.m. Friday back at Poteet.
In the other 9-6A/10-6A bi-district match-up, Rockwall-Heath downed Garland in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 victory on Monday.
Caroline Thomas and Grace Horvath recorded 12 and 10 kills, respectively, Blair Adams had a team-high 14 digs and Danyelle Prado dished out 26 assists for the Hawks (21-20), who will take on Mansfield at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Poteet.
Though Poteet and West Mesquite came up short in their quest to make the playoffs, they saw three of their 13-5A rivals claim bi-district victories.
Highland Park, the No. 2 team in the TGCA Class 5A state poll, earned a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Cleburne, Forney outlasted Joshua in a 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 17-15 marathon, and North Forney rallied from a two-set deficit to earn a 24-26, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10 victory over Red Oak. In the other 13-5A match, Royse City fell to Midlothian in a 25-19, 25-9, 25-19 sweep.
In the Class 4A bi-district round, Sunnyvale was involved in one of the best matches of the night, and the Raiders are moving on after pulling out a 28-30, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12 victory over Brownsboro.
Sunnyvale (17-10), the third seed out of 13-4A, will take on fourth-seeded Lindale, who sprung a 17-25, 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 upset of 15-4A champion Pleasant Grove, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Athens.
