Senior Night is always a special moment for players and their families, but especially in this time, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused doubt they would even be able to get together to celebrate such an occasion.
But Horn was able to celebrate its seniors on Tuesday and they delivered in perhaps the biggest game of the season to date to carry them to a 57-47 victory over Tyler Legacy in front of a spirited crowd at Horn High School.
The Jaguars (19-4) improve to 8-2 and into first place in 10-6A ahead of the state-ranked Red Raiders (20-2, 6-2), who suffered just their second loss of the season.
It was Horn’s biggest star that shined brightest with the game on the line when Jasmine Shavers took over.
The 5-10 senior, one of the top players in the nation who signed with Mississippi State, had been harassed for much of three quarters, as Tyler Legacy made no secret its intent to double and triple-team her if necessary.
But with time winding down in the third, Shavers was able to shake loose for a pull-up jumper that gave the Jaguars a 40-37 lead going to the fourth and opened the floodgates for her.
Shavers opened the final frame with a three-point play, followed with a runner in the lane and then drained a 3-pointer, giving her eight points in 90 seconds, and a game that had not been separated by more than four points for the first 25 minutes, was suddenly 48-37 in favor of Horn.
Shavers added another jumper and Dasia Robinson knocked down a trey to maintain the double-digit lead with 2:45 left.
Tyler Legacy, who won the first meeting against the Jaguars, did not go down quietly, as Vanessa Hayward scored and Aaliyah Campbell, who had a team-high 18 points, got inside for a layup to close to within 53-47.
But after a long possession that took more than a minute off the clock, senior Viencia Jackson recorded her only points of the night on a putback and Da’Lonna Choice added a layup to push it back to 10 and that is the way it would end.
Shavers scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half and Vernell Atamah and Choice each added 10 points, but it was the defense and their work on the glass that made just as big a difference.
The Red Raiders shot better than 50 percent in the first half, but were held to just 1-of-5 shooting in the third quarter, as Horn forced eight turnovers. It was a similar story in the fourth, as the Jaguars ended the night doubling up Tyler Legacy on the boards, 34-17.
While the veterans took over late, it was a freshman that gave Horn a spark at the start.
Atamah was a force in the first quarter, when she scored eight points and pulled down six of her team-high 11 rebounds. Three of those baskets came after offensive boards to keep the Jaguars even and Robinson hit a 3-pointer to take a 20-18 lead at the end of one.
Campbell began to heat up in the second quarter and Nyla Inmon had a three-point play as the Red Raiders used a 10-2 run to take the lead, but Horn countered with layups from Shavers and Julie Esomchukwu to keep them close at 33-30 at the break.
It would remain close throughout the third quarter, but when Shavers made her move at the start of the fourth, Tyler Legacy was unable to recover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.