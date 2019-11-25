While several local boys teams are easing into the start of the new season, Horn has hit the ground running.
The Jaguars have been hot out of the gates and posted a 4-1 record at the Justin Northwest Classic, which was held on Thursday through Saturday.
Horn got things started with a 57-51 victory over Amarillo on Thursday. The Jaguars followed that up by sweeping a pair of games on Friday, running past Killeen Shoemaker for a 83-65 victory and then holding off Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a 63-50 win.
On the final day of the event on Saturday, Horn split a pair of games. They dropped a tough 61-50 decision to McKinney and also topped Justin Northwest, 74-65 as they moved to 6-1 overall on the season.
Other local teams experienced mixed results in non-district action.
Poteet was able to hold off McKinney North in a defensive battle for a 43-39 victory.
The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime and the Pirates were able to hold the Bulldogs to four points in the third quarter to take a 24-18 lead.
The teams nearly exceeded the point total of the first three quarters combined in the fourth, but in the end, Poteet was able to hold on for the four-point win.
Malcolm Vernon led the Pirates with 14 points, while Tyler Jones and Jaylond Police each added nine.
North Mesquite suffered a close 55-54 loss to Berkner. The Stallions led by six after one quarter but were outscored 23-13 in the second. The game remained close until the end, but North Mesquite fell just short, despite 23 points from Jamor Mallard and 10 each from Kai Howard and Dezhun Doss.
West Mesquite saw its furious comeback attempt fall just short in a 64-60 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge. The Wranglers trailed by four at halftime and a 20-7 surge by Lake Ridge in the third quarter gave them a 48-31 lead.
West Mesquite got its offense going in the fourth, scoring 29 points, but it was not quite enough. Elijah Hughey tallied 20 points for the Wranglers, with Aaron McCoy, Jr., Iraun Hawkins and Joshua Bennett each adding nine.
Mesquite got off to a slow start and never recovered as Plano pulled away for a 69-34 victory. The Skeeters only trailed 26-17 at halftime, but the Wildcats used a 21-4 run in the third quarter to blow it open.
Xavier Golightly was the lone player in double figures with 15 points, with Charles Washington chipping in with six.
Grapevine Faith Christian was a thorn in Dallas Christian’s side on Friday. Not only did the Lion football team knock the Chargers out of the football playoffs, the boys basketball team also claimed a 64-58 victory.
Dallas Christian was within 45-43 heading to the fourth quarter but could not quite get enough down the stretch, despite getting 17 points from Joseph Yarbrough, 14 from Zaileon Clark and 11 from Johnny Morris.
