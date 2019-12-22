With the start of district play right around the corner, several boys basketball teams took to the court on Friday.
Mesquite and Poteet picked up non-district victories.
The Skeeters outlasted a good Lakeview team in overtime for a 59-55 win.
Mesquite led by one at halftime, but the Patriots used a strong third quarter to take a 47-39 lead.
The Skeeters had a response, outscoring Lakeview 14-6 in the fourth to force overtime and then held them to two points in the extra period.
Diandrae Heath led Mesquite with 24 points, Xavier Golightly had 12 and Charles Washington was also in double figures with 10.
The Pirates also used a late rally to pull out a 54-51 win over Life Waxahachie. Poteet trailed 33-22 at the break, but outscored Waxahachie 32-18 in the second half.
The Pirates knocked down nine 3-pointers and made 15-of-19 at the free throw line. That effort was led by Tyler Jones, who scored 17 points on four 3-pointers and 5-of-6 at the line, and Jaylond Police, who had 16 with two treys and 6-of-7 free throws.
Sachse and West Mesquite each suffered close losses.
The Mustangs took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, but McKinney Boyd rallied for a 49-48 victory, while the Wranglers were also edged by one point, 54-53, to Tyler Lee.
Rowlett got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 66-42 loss to Lovejoy. The Eagles trailed 36-16 at halftime, and while the second half was closer, they never could make a run, despite 18 points from Torian Harris and 10 from Geontay Davis.
North Mesquite suffered a 70-54 loss to Garland. The Stallions were within two at halftime, but were outscored 39-25 during the final two quarters.
Jamor Mallard and Kai Howard each had 14 points and Shamar Strain scored 13 for North Mesquite.
