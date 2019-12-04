North Mesquite earned its first victory of the season with a 62-44 win over Terrell on Tuesday.
The Stallions set the tone from the start with a 16-7 run and led by double figures at the break. The Tigers had hung tough during the middle quarters, but North Mesquite pulled way down the stretch.
Jamor Mallard had a huge game with 25 points, Kai Howard tallied 17 and Dezhun Doss was also in double figures with 10.
Poteet and West Mesquite were not as fortunate, as each dropped close games.
The Pirates dropped a 51-48 decision to Garland.
Poteet dug a big hole and trailed 27-14 at halftime. They made a charge, including outscoring the Owls 19-11 in the fourth quarter but the comeback fell just short.
Tyler Jones led the way with 16 points, Javonte Valdes had 12 and Charles Brown chipped in with six.
The Wranglers followed a similar path in their 55-52 loss to Lake Highlands. West Mesquite was down 32-19 at halftime, and though they outscored the Wildcats 33-23 in the second half, it was not quite enough.
Iraun Hawkins and Elijah Hughey each recorded 18 points, with Joshua Bennent adding nine.
Last Week
This week marked a one-week break from school for the Thanksgiving holidays, but several boys basketball teams stayed plenty busy.
Mesquite competed in the Frisco Lone Star Classic, where it split four games at the event on Monday and Tuesday.
The Skeeters topped Lincoln on Monday with a 56-51 victory. Mesquite used a 16-7 run in the second quarter to take the lead and they made it stand up until the end.
Diandrae Heath led a trio of Skeeters in double figures with 13 points, Le’Davion Younger had 12 and Xavier Golightly added 11.
Mesquite was not as fortunate against Frisco Liberty in a 65-43 loss. The Skeeters were still within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter, but Liberty closed on a 19-9 spurt to put it away.
Heath again paced the offense with 16 points, with Golightly and Younger each chipping in with seven.
On Tuesday, Mesquite fell to Eaton, 52-45, with the difference being a 10-2 run in the third quarter. Golightly tallied 16 points, Heath had 10 and Jerald Thompson added eight.
The Skeeters also notched a 52-45 win over Little Elm, as a 15-7 spurt in the third quarter proved to be the difference. Their trio of top scorers matched the Lobos on their own as they got 19 points from Heath, 16 from Golightly and 10 from Younger.
Poteet picked up a non-district win over Rowlett on Tuesday, 49-45. The Pirates used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to open a 34-23 lead. The Eagles made a charge, outscoring Poteet 22-15 in the fourth, but it was not quite enough.
Tyler Jones led the Pirates with 17 points, Javonte Valdes scored eight and Malcolm Vernon added eight. The Eagles got 18 points from Geontay Davis and nine from LJ Olayinka.
In other action, West Mesquite rolled over Adamson in a 72-53 victory, North Mesquite dropped a 58-52 decision to Arlington Sam Houston and Horn was edged by Class 6A No. 3 Denton Guyer, 76-74.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.