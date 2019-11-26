This week marked a one-week break from school for the Thanksgiving holidays, but several boys basketball teams stayed plenty busy.
Sachse and Mesquite each competed in the Frisco Lone Star Classic.
The Mustangs posted a 2-2 record at the event.
Sachse got off to a rocky start with a pair of losses on Monday.
The Mustangs got off to a slow start and could never recover in a 83-63 loss to Arlington Bowie. Sachse dug itself a 43-28 hole in the first half, and while they made a slight push in the third quarter, Bowie was able to pull away late.
Obi Onyia paced the Mustangs with 25 points, Chris Sellers was also in double figures with 13 and Isaac Brown had eight.
Sachse also had a tough time against Prosper in a 87-48 loss. The Mustangs were within striking distance down 29-20 at halftime, but the Eagles reeled off a 30-5 run in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Onyia scored 14 points, Dylan Mckeon had 12 and Sellers chipped in with seven.
Sachse fared much better on Tuesday with a pair of victories over Lincoln and Frisco Lone Star.
The Mustangs used a dominant fourth quarter to take down the Tigers in a 82-65 victory. Sachse led 41-31 at halftime, but saw their advantage trimmed to three at the end of three quarters. They got back on track in a big way in the fourth, outscoring Lincoln 28-14 to secure the win.
Their clash with Lone Star was far closer.
The Mustangs trailed by three at halftime, but used a 23-8 run in the third quarter to take a 43-31 lead. Lone Star made a late charge, but Sachse was able to hold on for the tournament split.
Mesquite also split its four games at the event.
The Skeeters topped Lincoln on Monday with a 56-51 victory. Mesquite used a 16-7 run in the second quarter to take the lead and they made it stand up until the end.
Diandrae Heath led a trio of Skeeters in double figures with 13 points, Le’Davion Younger had 12 and Xavier Golightly added 11.
Mesquite was not as fortunate against Frisco Liberty in a 65-43 loss. The Skeeters were still within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter, but Liberty closed on a 19-9 spurt to put it away.
Heath again paced the offense with 16 points, with Golightly and Younger each chipping in with seven.
On Tuesday, Mesquite fell to Eaton, 52-45, with the difference being a 10-2 run in the third quarter. Golightly tallied 16 points, Heath had 10 and Jerald Thompson added eight.
The Skeeters also notched a 52-45 win over Little Elm, as a 15-7 spurt in the third quarter proved to be the difference. Their trio of top scorers matched the Lobos on their own as they got 19 points from Heath, 16 from Golightly and 10 from Younger.
Poteet picked up a non-district win over Rowlett on Tuesday, 49-45. The Pirates used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to open a 34-23 lead. The Eagles made a charge, outscoring Poteet 22-15 in the fourth, but it was not quite enough.
Tyler Jones led the Pirates with 17 points, Javonte Valdes scored eight and Malcolm Vernon added eight. The Eagles got 18 points from Geontay Davis and nine from LJ Olayinka.
In other action, West Mesquite rolled over Adamson in a 72-53 victory, North Mesquite dropped a 58-52 decision to Arlington Sam Houston and Horn was edged by Class 6A No. 3 Denton Guyer, 76-74.
