Rowlett went on the road for its first game of the regular season and returned home with a victory after topping Royse City in a 65-50 win. The game was close through three quarters, with the Eagles holding a 44-40 lead, but they closed the game on a 21-10 run to pull away.
Torian Harris and Udo Anyiam each tallied 16 points, with Coltyn Collins adding eight.
Dallas Christian put together an impressive effort on Tuesday with a 70-52 win over Dallas Life Oak Cliff.
The Chargers raced to a 37-23 halftime lead and never looked back behind 23 points from Maximus Gallimore, 16 from Zaileon Cark and 14 from Joseph Yarbrough.
Poteet used a huge second quarter to claim a 51-33 win over Ennis in its season opener on Monday.
The Pirates and Lions were tied at 9-9 after one quarter, but a 22-7 spurt lifted Poteet to a 29-16 halftime lead and they would make that hold up until the end.
Kevin Nelson had 11 points, with King Moore and Jeremiah Wells also in double figures with 10 each.
Sachse, Mesquite, North Mesquite and West Mesquite were not as fortunate.
The Mustangs could not hold off Celina in a 52-43 loss on Tuesday.
Sachse got off to a solid start, leading by four after one quarter and pushing the advantage to 31-23 at halftime.
But the Bobcats came roaring out of the gates in the third quarter with a 14-4 run to take the lead and they pulled away from there.
Kai Smith led Sachse with 12 points, Obi Onyia scored 10 and RJ Chatman added seven.
The Skeeters saw their rally fall short in a 61-51 loss to Jesuit. Mesquite dug itself an early 10-point hole and was down 34-16 at halftime.
The Skeeters made a charge, outscoring the Rangers 35-27 in the second half, but it was not enough. Diandrae Heath had a team-high 22 points, with Braylen Hall chipping in with six.
The Stallions got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 74-37 loss to Midlothian.
North Mesquite was within five after one quarter, but saw that deficit swell to double-digits by halftime and was outscored 41-20 in the second half.
Dezhun Doss paced the Stallions with 11 points, with Jamor Mallard scoring nine.
West Mesquite dropped its season opener on Monday with a 99-53 setback at the hands of Allen.
The Eagle scored at least 23 points in every quarter and the Wranglers were unable to keep up, falling behind 24-8 after one quarter and Allen never looked back.
Joshua Bennett paced West Mesquite with 21 points, with Iraun Hawkins scoring eight and Elijah Hughey adding seven.
