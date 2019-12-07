Horn, Allen and Lewisville are among the boys teams left standings in the hunt for the championship at the Curtis Culwell Invitational.
The Jaguars marched on to the semifinals with a 72-59 victory over Plano East. Horn trailed by double digits early in the second quarter, but rallied to tie it at 32-32 t halftime.
They then started the second half on a 8-0 run and were able to pull away from there behind 26 points from Zaakir Sawyer and 16 from Isaiah Chandler. Jaden Clark scored 13 points for the Panthers, with Malik Russell adding 12.
The Jaguars will face a tough challenge against Lancaster, who rolled over Frisco Independence in a 81-61 victory.
The Tigers actually trailed by three after one quarter, but outscored Independence 46-14 during the middle two frames. Lancaster had five players in double figures, while Independence got 26 points from Rhino Hernandez and 16 from Malik McMurray.
On the other side of the bracket, Allen took care of Keller in a 51-41 win. The Eagles held a slim two-point lead at the half, but used a 14-6 run to open some breathing room and maintained that advantage until the end.
Manny Obaseki led Allen with 19 points, with Ian Motta also in double figures with 10, while Blake Bahr had 17 for the Indians.
Allen will face Lewisville, a 66-59 winner over South Garland, in the semifinals.
The difference was in the second quarter, when the Farmers outscored the Colonels 21-10. Keyonte George led all scorers with 25 points, with Kylin Green adding 13 for Lewisville. Freshman Justin McBride tallied 14 points and T’Johnn Brown and Joey Boyd each added 12 for South Garland.
In the consolation bracket, Sachse moved on to the semifinals with a 54-51 win over Garland. The game was close throughout, but Dylan McKeon hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to lift the Mustangs to the win.
McKeon led Sachse with 17 points, with Obi Onyia adding seven. Zuby Ejiofor led all scorers with 24 points for the Owls, with Aaron King also in double figures with 11.
Sachse will take on Lakeview, who took care of North Garland in a 71-57 victory. Amir Mason scored 19 points and Donte Houston Jr. had 15 as the Patriots outscored the Raiders 30-20 in the final quarter to pull away. William Knuckles and Jarquise Parker each had 14 points for North Garland.
West Mesquite is also headed to the consolation semifinals after posting a 77-68 win over Rowlett. The Wranglers scored only seven points in the first quarter and trailed by eight, but erupted for 31 points in the second quarter and outscored the Eagles 57-30 during the middle frames.
Eli Hughes led a quintet of West Mesquite players in double figures with 22 points. Glen Gilbert was right behind him with 20 points, Adam Jones scored 12, Iraun Hawkins had 11 and Josh Bennett added 10. Rowlett got 19 points from Torian Harris, 11 from Coltyn Collins and 10 each from Micah Clark and Will Burnett.
The Wranglers will take on Pearce, who got 21 points from Walker Timme to claim a 63-46 win over Naaman Forest.
