Despite the frigid temperatures that hit the area this week, forcing some shuffling of the schedule, local soccer teams are more focused on the start of district play.
While some larger districts, such as 9-6A, got started last week, nearly every other district began the push for the playoffs this week.
Area teams enjoyed varying levels of success last season.
Perennial playoff teams Sachse and Rowlett continued their run of success in 9-6A,with both the girls and boys teams for both schools returning to the postseason.
Over in Mesquite ISD, the path to the playoffs was a little tougher with the likes of the Rockwall schools, Highland Park and Forney.
That competition was evident in the standings, where MISD’s lone playoff teams were the Horn girls and the North Mesquite boys.
There are some different wrinkles in each of the local district races with the new realignment, and much of story has yet to be written, but here is a quick look as the district races get underway.
6A Girls
The bi-district round of the playoffs will once again pit 9-6A, made up of Garland and Wylie ISD programs, and 10-6A, which includes Horn, Mesquite, the Rockwall schools, North Forney, Royse City and Tyler Legacy.
The Mustangs did not win the district title for the third year in a row after capturing nine consecutive championships from 2011-2019, but they secure a playoff berth for the 14th straight season.
Sachse is off to another solid start, outscoring Lakeview and Rowlett by a combined score of 10-0 to get off to a 2-0 start prior to their meeting with newcomer and district favorite Wylie East, who is ranked No.7 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.
The Eagles have not won a district title since 2018—though they were in first place when COVID forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season in 2020--but have been a model of consistency for two decades, having qualified for the postseason 21 of the last 22 seasons, including 20 in a row.
Wylie captured the 9-6A title last season with an undefeated record, with Lakeview securing the fourth spot.
Horn finished second in district behind Rockwall last season to return to the playoffs for the seventh straight time. Rockwall-Heath took third place with Tyler Legacy edging out North Mesquite for the fourth spot.
Mesquite, meanwhile, is looking to get things turned around, as it pursues its first playoff berth since 2010.
Last season, the two districts split the four playoff matches, with Sachse edging Rockwall-Heath, 2-1, and Horn topping Rowlett, 3-0.
Rockwall knocked off Wylie in the regional quarterfinals in a battle of district champions as the Yellowjackets went on to Region II championship match.
5A Girls
Poteet and West Mesquite welcome a new crosstown rival to the new 12-5A with North Mesquite dropping down in classification.
That is not the only change.
For years, the Pirates and Wranglers have been grouped with perennial powerhouse Highland Park and other strong programs such as Forney and Royse City.
The new realignment ushers those teams out of the district, and in their place appears to be a much more manageable field against five Dallas ISD teams in Bryan Adams, Conrad, Samuell, Seagoville and Spruce.
The Pirates were looking to start a new streak regardless of the rest of the field as they missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 1997.
As for the Stallions and Wranglers, they are each looking to break droughts, as North Mesquite’s last playoff appearance came in 2015, while West Mesquite has not qualified since 2013.
6A Boys
Last season, Rowlett outdueled Sachse to capture the district championship, but the Mustangs grabbed the early upper hand with a 7-1 victory last week to propel them to a 2-0 start.
In addition to those two rivals, North Garland and Garland secured the other two postseason berths.
North Mesquite was the lone Mesquite ISD team to crack the top four in 10-6A, as it finished fourth behind district champion Tyler Legacy, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.
Mesquite fell short of the playoffs last season, but they made it in 2021 and the Skeeters were in first place in 2020 when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horn, meanwhile, is looking for a turnaround not just from last season, but recent history, as the Jaguars try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Last year, the playoffs belonged to 10-6A, as it swept its 9-6A opposition in the bi-district round, including fourth-seeded North Mesquite knocking off district champion Rowlett, 2-0.
5A Boys
As is the case on the girls side, Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite are looking to take advantage of the new, more favorable landscape.
The Stallions have been on a nice run during the last decade, having qualified for the playoffs in eight of the last nine possible seasons, including a trip to the state tournament back in 2015.
North Mesquite is hoping that it is poised for even more success in the next two years now that is facing schools of a more similar size.
The Pirates missed the playoffs just twice from 1995-2019, but that is their last appearance
The Wranglers did not qualify for the postseason until nearly three decades after they opened, breaking through in 2009, and have made nine trips since then, and they had already secured the district title when the season was halted in 2020.
In addition to facing off against the Dallas ISD programs in district play, the bi-district match-up against 11-5A includes nine more DISD teams prior to running into the Frisco ISD gauntlet in the regional quarterfinals.
