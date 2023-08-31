West Mesquite and Poteet renewed their rivalry on Thursday, and early on, the 34th installment had all the makings of a shootout, as they combined for 28 points in the first quarter alone.
The scoring slowed in the second quarter, but few would have thought that Nestor Leon’s 37-yard field goal to close out the half would be the final points of the night.
But that is exactly what happened, as both defenses relied on their adjustments to stop the other and the Wranglers were perfectly content with it as that meant they held on for a 17-14 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
West Mesquite evens its record at 1-1, while the Pirates fall to 0-2.
Following Leon’s field goal as time expired in the first half, the Wranglers got the ball first in the third quarter and were looking for more, as they quickly moved 59 yards in 11 plays.
West Mesquite was going to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 4-yard line, but rethought things after a false start penalty.
Leon came out for a 27-yard attempt, but Poteet was able to block the kick to keep it a three-point game.
That would become a common theme in the second half, as each team had their chances, but neither as was able to complete the job.
The Pirates quickly moved the chains twice to get out of the shadow of their own end zone, but a holding penalty derailed the drive.
West Mesquite then moved back into Poteet territory, but Kevin Long came off the edge on a blitz to record a sack and jar the ball loose and the Pirates recovered.
The Pirates took advantage of a pair of penalties to move near the red zone, but JoQuavian Poe made a nice play in the backfield to set up fourth-and-short and the Wranglers defense then swarmed the ball carrier on the fourth-down attempt to force the turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter.
West Mesquite had its own turnover-on-downs in Poteet territory, but the defense then stood tall, forcing a three-and-out.
The Pirates actually considered going for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 34, but decided to punt with 6:13 left.
They would not get another chance.
Using a variety of different backs, West Mesquite moved the chains and bled the clock, converting three crucial third downs that allowed them to take a knee and finish off the comeback win.
The Wranglers rushed for more than 200 yards, with Jaden McKinney recording 18 carries for 106 yards and freshman Damarian Robinson going for 56 tough yards on 12 attempts.
Both teams had been coming off tough outings in season-opening setbacks.
The West Mesquite defense gave up 136 yards in the first quarter, but put the clamps on during the final three frames.
A bulk of those yards came on two plays.
On the opening series of the game, Poteet was in a third-and-16 hole when quarterback Kaleb Loera, who was 7-of-13 for 129 yards, dropped back and hit Josh Hobbs in stride down the sideline and Hobbs did the rest, outracing the defense for a 86-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead just 81 seconds in.
West Mesquite’s first drive ended in disaster when Chris Latimer picked off a pass and returned it all the way to the Wranglers 30, but they responded with a pick from Isaiah McDonald.
Following another punt, the Pirates struck again when Kevin Long broke a pair of tackles on his way to a 41-yard touchdown run to give them a 14-0 lead with 6:19 left in the opening quarter.
After not picking up a first down on its first two series, West Mesquite got the ground game going, moving 64 yards in 12 plays. The Wranglers converted twice on third down and then on fourth-and-goal from the 2, Robinson bulled his way through the pile and into the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7.
The West Mesquite defense forced a three-and-out and the offense went back to work.
Quarterback Demetris Ballard bought some time and then found Richard Clark and he did the rest, weaving his way for a 26-yard touchdown to tie it at 14-14 with five seconds left in the first quarter.
Both teams had chances in the second quarter, but came up empty, which would turn out to be the theme for the rest of the night.
With time winding down and Poteet in West Mesquite territory, Aiden Rusk came up with a huge interception with just 41 seconds left.
Ballard hit Sean Hunt on a 25-yard completion and a key penalty put the Wranglers on the Pirates 20 with just a few ticks left.
West Mesquite called on Leon and the junior kicker was true from 37 yards to give them a 17-14 halftime lead and that is where it would stand until the end.
