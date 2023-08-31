WEST MESQUITE FOOTBALL JADEN MCKINNEY

Jaden McKinney rushed for 106 yards as West Mesquite rallied for a 17-14 victory over Poteet on Thursday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

West Mesquite and Poteet renewed their rivalry on Thursday, and early on, the 34th installment had all the makings of a shootout, as they combined for 28 points in the first quarter alone.

The scoring slowed in the second quarter, but few would have thought that Nestor Leon’s 37-yard field goal to close out the half would be the final points of the night.


